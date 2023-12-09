Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

A brand-new Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle has been launched in Warzone and MW3. The highlight of the bundle is undoubtedly the reactive cosmetic for Scorch.

Ever since the launch of Season 1, Warzone and MW3 players have had access to some of the best-designed cosmetics ever offered by Activision and Sledgehammer games.

This article will provide an in-depth look into the entire Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle.

What is the price of the Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Outbroken Operator cosmetic for Scorch (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@TheCODInspector)

The Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in WZ and MW3 is priced at 2800 COD Points. This translates roughly to around $25, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency.

Considering the unique rarity of the cosmetics, the price seems fair and sticks to the traditional pricing model used by Activision and Sledgehammer Games.

This unique cosmetic bundle is not available in the general in-game store as of now. However, you might find an exclusive deal in the Just For You section of WZ and Modern Warfare 3 store page.

What is included in the Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3 features eight unique in-game items, including Operator and weapon cosmetics:

Scorch Operator (For players who do not have the Operator unlocked by default) "Outbroken" Reactive Operator skin for Scorch "Calcite" Striker-9 Weapon Blueprint "Shattered Geode" MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint "Growing Crystals" Large Decal "Encapsulated" Weapon Charm "Join Us" Calling Card Refined Aetherium Crystal

Upon purchasing the entire bundle, players will have instantaneous access to the above-listed content in their inventories. Unfortunately, none of these items will be sold individually, and you will have to resort to purchasing the entire Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle if they want access to any of the cosmetics or in-game items listed above.

For those unaware, the Refined Aetherium Crystal is a unique consumable added to the bundle that will allow players to carry it in their Modern Warfare 3 Zombie matches. Using it will instantly Pack-a-Punch any of their weapons to Level 2.

Considering how the difficulty has scaled up in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies matches and missions, this little consumable will come in handy when trying to surpass hard-to-crack objectives.

Those who have already purchased the premium BlackCell Battle Pass can save up their COD Points (CP) and pair it up with a minor CP bundle to get their hands on the Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle.

For more Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.