Modern Warfare 3 Zombies "Same Day Delivery" Act 2 Tier 1 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies offers fast-paced action like in the Act 2 mission called Same Day Deliver. Despite being only classified as a Tier 1 task, it is quite difficult for some to escape without being downed at least once. However, it is a great way to progress through a storyline and provide answers to the community about the entire Operation Deadbolt and the role of each character.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is an interesting game mode that provides you with the choice to determine the best play style. You are also free to roam around and explore the new map Urzikstan for the entire session and loot all you can. However, it is quite difficult to get out unscathed against stronger monsters and bosses present on the map.

This article will highlight the most efficient way to complete Same Day Delivery in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Same Day Delivery in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is an easy guide that you can utilize to complete the Act 2 Tier 1 mission Same Day Delivery in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

You will need to select high-damage weapons and choose the mission from the list.

Once the spawn animation ends, you need to open your Tac map and locate a Cargo Delivery Contract.

You will need to get to the location and start the contract. A new location will be provided that will contain the cargo truck in the garage.

Once you have cleared out the resistance nearby, you can hop into the truck and start driving it to the delivery location.

An enemy helicopter will start chasing after you and try to gun you down.

You should tank a bit of the incoming damage as you will need to destroy the truck after completing the delivery.

After the vehicle takes enough damage, you should spam bullets on the attack helicopter and take it down.

You can then safely get to the marked location, deliver the cargo, and complete the contract.

Then you will need to bombard the truck with bullets and grenades to destroy it.

It is important to note that if you do not take some incoming damage from the helicopter initially, you will have to waste a lot of ammo on completing the final objective of the mission. It is best to do this with a squad as someone will need to start attacking the helicopter after a certain point during the contract.

What are the rewards in Same Day Delivery in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the rewards you can claim after completing the Same Day Delivery mission in MWZ.

Refined Aetherium Crystal Acquisition

3000 XP

Both rewards are significant as one can become a great tool in enhancing equipment and the bonus XP helps level up your main account to unlock new gear.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.