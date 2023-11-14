Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Where's Dr. Jansen Tier 6 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies Act 1 ends with the Tier 6 operation named Where’s Dr. Jansen and leads to the Act finale story mission. All of your struggles and objective completions throughout the previous tiers will lead you to the final segment, which will help you locate the infamous doctor. You will need to be prepared with quite an arsenal to fight against a large horde of zombies in this mission.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides a great survival experience alongside various side quests and contracts in the new Urzikstan map. The inclusion of a storyline in this playlist creates an immersive environment and makes completing objectives more relatable as it directly connects the zombie lore.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Where’s Dr. Jansen mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Where’s Dr. Jansen mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a short guide that you can utilize to quickly complete the Tier 6 mission Where’s Dr. Jansen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies Act 1:

Launch your game and head over to the Zombies mode.

You will need to select two strong weapons from the “Gear” section and choose the Tier 6 mission from the list.

You can then click on “Ready” and be deployed to the battlefield.

Once you have spawned, you will need to go and activate an “Outlast Contract” on the map.

After the contract's activation, it will direct you to another location where you will need to turn on a PND machine or follow the instructions to complete the required task.

You will have to fight back against a continuous horde of monsters and defend the location without losing your life.

Once the process is completed, you can collect your reward items and Dr. Jansen’s tablet from a nearby spot. It will be marked on your screen.

After collecting the loot, you need to exfil from the map.

It is important to note that the objective of the mission is to gain access to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates. You must collect the tablet to ensure that the operation is successful, which will then unlock the next one, Extraction. This will conclude the final tier of missions in Act 1 and bring an end to the entire segment named Welcome to Operation Deadbolt.

What are Where’s Dr. Jansen mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the items that you can claim after successfully completing the mission Where’s Dr. Jansen in MWZ.

Ride And Die Calling Card

3000 XP

The actual reward for completing this task is not just the bonus XP points or the exclusive calling card. It is the access to the Act finale mission where you need to capture the scientist in question and bring her in for questioning.

None