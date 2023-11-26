Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Shepherd' Act 2 story mission guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

Shepherd is the second story mission within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and becomes accessible after completing all 14 missions in Act 2 Mother of Invention. It marks the end of Act 2, and can be completed by fulfilling the two given objectives.

Completing the Shepherd mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is challenging since you will encounter multiple formidable mercenaries and zombies. Hence, this article provides a comprehensive guide on how to complete it successfully, as well as some essential tips.

How to complete the Shepherd mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Shepherd mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Shepherd mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires you to complete two objectives:

Deploy to the Neutralizer Test Site

Successfully test the Neutralizer

You will be rewarded with the Warmageddon vehicle skin and an additional 5000 XP upon completion.

The important part of the mission is that you can prepare in advance by equipping powerful weapons and gear since the test site will be a new medium-threat zone.

Location of the test site (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The initial part of the mission requires you to deploy to a new site. This can be accomplished by calling an Exfil chopper from a Tac map-marked point, denoted by an Exfil icon and accompanied by a yellow star, specifically labeled 'Shepherd.' Access this spot to call the chopper and it will take you to the test site.

Before starting the mission, it is highly recommended that you gather a proper squad. The test site will be a medium-threat zone, so the enemies will be powerful. Prioritize gathering at least 10,000 essences. Then, locate a Pack-a-Punch machine for weapon upgradation, and ensure essential supplies: a 3-plate vest, self-revive kit, ample ammunition, grenades, and crucial Perk-a-Colas such as Jugger-Nog and Quick Revive.

After you are well-equipped, follow the steps given below for efficient completion of the Shepherd mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Visit the marked location mentioned above to get to the test site.

Once you are deployed in the test site area, you will need to go ahead and destroy two SAM sites.

Open your Tac-map to identify the locations of the SAM sites.

Proceed to the location and you will find a tall building. Clear out the ground-level enemies and be aware of mines.

You will find ascenders on either side of the building. Use them to ascend to the rooftop.

Destroying the SAM turret (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

On the roof, locate the two SAM sites that need to be destroyed.

Place the charges, it will take about 20 seconds for the explosion to occur.

Clear out the enemies in the area and the Tac-map will highlight the location of the Neutralizer.

Approach the Neutralizer. Be careful as hordes of zombies will attack you.

The Neutralizer will be guarded by mercenaries, eliminate them.

Initiating escort (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Now initiate the escort and protect the Neutralizer from zombies and mercenaries.

Once the Neutralizer arrives at its destination, activate it.

Activating the Neutalizer (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

You now need to defend the Neutralizer for about one minute.

Prioritize the elimination of powerful zombie hordes threatening the Neutralizer's health.

Be aware of the appearance of a Pryonok near your location.

While it won't target the Neutralizer, it poses a threat to you.

Detonating the Neutralizer (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Once it's ready, detonate the Neutralizer.

With this, you will successfully completed the Shepherd mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 Zombies mission guides.