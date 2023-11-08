All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3) perks revealed: Deadshot Daiquiri, Elemental Pop, Speed Cola, and more

With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, gamers can now access the pre-load window. This allows them to download and install the mode ahead of time, allowing for a quick and seamless entry into the action once the mode goes live.

In the recent Call of Duty blog post, important details about the zombie mode were revealed, including an extensive list of perks that will be available to players.

This article explores all the perks available in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and provides a comprehensive overview of each.

All the revealed perks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3)

The perk system in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies differs from the gear-based perk system found in the multiplayer mode. The typical gear-based benefits such as Vests, Boots, Gloves, and Gears will not be available in this mode; rather, an exciting system will come into play.

During a mission, players can get permanent improvements to their in-game attributes until they fully die. This enhancement mechanism replaces conventional benefits with consumable drinks, each of which boosts distinctive attributes. These drinks, termed Perk-a-Colas, may be found or crafted within the game.

All the available Perk-a-Colas in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are listed below:

1) Deadshot Daiquiri

Aiming down sight reaches the critical point on the opponent, increasing the damage dealt to enemies.

2) Death Perception

Hidden opponents, chests, resources, and item drops can be easily spotted.

3) Elemental Pop

Each bullet you shoot has a slight chance of triggering a random Ammo Mod effect.

4) Jugger-Nog

It will increase your maximum health.

5) PHD Flopper

An explosion occurs when you dive to prone. The explosion becomes more powerful as you fall. While diving, you are immune to fall damage. Additionally, there is an immunity to area-of-effect damage from your weapons.

6) Quick Revive

Health regeneration delay time is reduced by half. It also reduces the time required to revive an ally by half.

7) Speed Cola

It will allow you to reload and use armor plates faster.

8) Stamin-Up

It will increase the run and sprint speed.

9) Tombstone Soda

When you die, you leave a tombstone stash at that particular location, which contains your backpack inventory in the following game.

The above covers all the information players need to know regarding the perks that they can find or craft within MW3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 is officially launching on November 9, 2023, across various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.