Tracer Pack: Super Nova in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

A brand new Tracer Pack has been teased in the Warzone and MW3 patch notes before the release of Season 1. Codenamed Super Nova, the new cosmetic will be part of both multiplayer titles. Season 1 has already seen the influx of some of the best cosmetics introduced by Activision, and the Super Nova is another addition to that list.

This newly teased bundle is already seeing a lot of hype from the Call of Duty community, and players anticipate its release into the game very soon. This article showcases the upcoming cosmetic and the added accessories that come with it.

How much does Tracer Pack: Super Nova cost in Warzone and MW3?

The price of Tracer Pack: Super Nova has not been disclosed for either game by any official sources over at Activision or Sledgehammer Games. However, a quick gander at the contents of the bundle leads us to speculate that the bundle would be priced at around $20 or the equivalent amount in a player's local currency.

In the context of COD points, this cost would essentially boil down to around 2400. If you have any previous points saved up and have purchased the ongoing BlackCell Battle Pass, you could couple them to get your hands on this bundle.

What's included in Tracer Pack: Super Nova in Warzone and MW3?

Tracer Pack: Super Nova in Warzone and MW3 will feature six unique cosmetics that players can acquire, provided they purchase the bundle. These include:

"Galactic Mind" Operator Skin for Pathfinder "Northern Lights" Blueprint for Sidewinder shotgun. "Floating Forever'' Calling Card "Out of this world" Large Decal "Infinite Mind" Weapon Charm "The Doorway" Emblem

Upon purchasing this bundle, players will have instantaneous access to these unique cosmetics. Furthermore, the "Galactic Mind" Operator Skin for Pathfinder is equipped with a complementary Finishing Move, "Stick N' Move." The "Northern Lights" Blueprint for Sidewinder shotgun also features unique bullet tracers ''Galactic Tracer," and a distinctive death effect, "Vortex Dismemberment."

Unfortunately, this bundle will come as a package, and players won't be able to get any of these cosmetics individually. There is no standalone price for the Operator skin or the weapon blueprint.

There has been no official communication on either Activision's or Sledgehammer's part regarding the bundle's release date. We speculate that the Tracer Pack: Super Nova bundle in Warzone and MW3 will be featured in the in-game store globally before the mid-season reloaded update.

For more Warzone and MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.