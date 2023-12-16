Best MTZ-556 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The MTZ-556 is one of the newest assault rifles imported into Warzone from the vast arsenal of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 3. It has been introduced with the release of Season 1 and, within a short period, has proved to be one of the go-to picks. All the newly introduced rifles in Modern Warfare 3 are beginner-friendly, fashioning easy-to-manage recoil with high damage output.

With this article, players will find a comprehensive brief on tuning the weapon to its maximum potential. For a detailed review of the attachments and class setup for the assault rifle, read below.

Best MTZ-556 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best Loadout for the MTZ-556 in WZ (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ LamontDaLegend)

The goal of this loadout is to minimize the weapon's recoil even further while maximizing its potential range, which can be achieved by putting on the following attachments on the rifle:

Rear Grip : BRUEN TR-24 Assault Rear Grip

: BRUEN TR-24 Assault Rear Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel Muzzle : Harbinger D20 Muzzle

: Harbinger D20 Muzzle Magazine: 50-Round Drum Magazine

First and foremost, the BRUEN TR-24 Assault Rear Grip is the go-to MTZ attachment. It kicks down the weapon recoil by a few folds, making it an absolute breeze to use. The Aim OP-V4 is a clean optic, perfect for the MTZ. The weapon's iron-sight experience is unsatisfactory, so we recommend switching it to this attachment.

The MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel mod will pump up the weapon's effective range. It increases bullet velocity and damage at range, making it ideal for improving the weapon's mid and long-range combat effectiveness.

The Harbinger D20 Muzzle will increase the weapon's damage output. As discussed above, the primary goal of this build is to make this weapon effective even at long ranges while maintaining manageable recoil.

Finally, to ensure you never run out of bullets in your squad encounters, the 50-round Drum Magazine is the perfect addition to the MTZ-556.

Best MTZ-556 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Here are all the required pieces of equipment that will help you flourish using this overpowered assault rifle in WZ:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

How to unlock MTZ-556 in Warzone

You can get your hands on this powerful assault rifle by grinding to Player Level 12 in the game. Queue for multiplayer games and complete a few daily and weekly challenges, and you will reach the required level in no time.

Best secondary to MTZ-556 in Warzone

The WSP Swarm is a great secondary to pair with the MTZ. It keeps you extremely mobile and is perfect for handling close-range engagements.

For more WZ news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.