Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2: Expected content, weapons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone are expected to receive the Season 2 update in early February 2024. As always, Activision will release a list of new gameplay content alongside the fresh seasonal patch and bring necessary balance changes to provide a fair playing field to the community. At the time of writing this article, the publisher has not officially announced any details about the upcoming items.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have a massive player base that contains both casual and competitive players. The introduction of cosmetics and collaborative bundles like The Boys has become a pillar of success for both titles so you can expect new assorted skins to arrive in the new season.

This article will highlight what you can expect from Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 2.

When will the Season 2 update release for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The Season 2 update is reportedly going to be deployed on February 7, 2024, for MW3 and Warzone. However, this is simply a prediction based on the previous trends observed in the game. Activision or any of the developers are yet to announce any official dates for the update.

What to expect from the Season 2 Battle Pass?

The Tier 0 and Tier 100 operator is rumored to be Kate Laswell who was featured in MW3’s campaign and was affiliated with the CIA. This would mean that the character would be available in BlackCell versions alongside other weapons and operator skins.

What are the new weapons coming in MW3 and Warzone Season 2?

Here is a list of the possible weapons arriving in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

FN2000

ARX-160

The FN2000 is a classic weapon that was released in Vanguard with the name BP-50. The ARX-160 was hinted at in the game for a long time and rumored to be released in the inaugural season but did not make it to the final patch. However, there is a high chance that it is going to appear in the upcoming Season 2 update.

There have been some reports that the special weapons in the new season would be a part of the Walking Dead collaboration. The devs might introduce a Bow and a Sword weapon to the fold and expand the weapons arsenal even further.

A set of new operators will also debut through the upcoming battle pass alongside cosmetics for vehicles, existing weapons, a few double XP tokens, and exclusive items like calling cards.

MW3 and Warzone The Walking Dead crossover

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are reportedly going to receive a massive collaboration with The Walking Dead and release exclusive operators like A-Train and Firecracker from The Boys. The seasonal update will likely overlap with the release of The One Who Lives, which is slated to be a spin-off of the original series.

Aside from these, Warzone will supposedly receive the Ranked Play update in Season 2 and MW3 will potentially gain a few new arenas to increase the overall map pool. It is important to note that these are speculations and have not been confirmed by any official sources.

