Unlocking the brand-new assault rifle BP50 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is not a particularly challenging task. With Call of Duty's Season 2 blog going live, we now have the names and the unlocking criteria for the new weapons. The BP50 is the new bullpup assault rifle coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the Season 2 launch, and players can instantly obtain it and begin the upgrading process.

If you want to learn how to unlock BP50 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, read below.

How to unlock BP50 assault rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the BP50 assault rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, players need to complete the B7 sector of the Season 2 battle pass.

The BP50 assault rifle is a "modular bullpup chambered in 5.56". The weapon has an extremely high fire rate, and its long-range capabilities will help players fight battles from a distance. You can also add long-range scope for better visibility since the weapon has the range to justify it.

If you are a veteran Call of Duty fan, you likely know that the weapon is similar to the classic F2000 AR from the original Modern Warfare series. The CoD developers had previously teased the weapon in the Season 1 Reloaded blog cover. However, they did not mention when the weapon would come to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. We now know that the date is February 7, 2024, which coincides with the Season 2 launch.

The bullpup assault rifle is based on a real-life weapon called the FN F2000. The weapon was named after its creator, FN Herstal. While we are yet to receive the details about the weapon's stats, since a version of it was present in the OG MW series, it will likely have similar stats of a fast fire rate and low damage.

The weapon was first introduced in Modern Warfare 2's controversial "No Russian" mission. Later, it was also available to use in the multiplayer mode.

