How to unlock SOA Subverter in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The SOA Subverter is the latest Battle Rifle to join Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. It is the first Battle Rifle to be added to the title since its release and is the fourth in its weapon class. Like all weapons in the game, the SOA will be a free unlock in Season 2. However, unlike other new guns, such as the RAM-9, which can be acquired via the Season 2 Battle Pass, the requirement to unlock the SOA is slightly different.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can get the SOA Subverter for free in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the SOA Subverter in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

The SOA Subverter in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked for free by completing Weekly Challenges. However, the details about the specific tasks are not currently known. Rest assured, fans can be sure that they will be able to get the Battle Rifle at absolutely no extra cost.

That said, they must wait for the mid-season update to drop, as the SOA won't be coming to the game at launch. It is currently scheduled for the Season 2 Reloaded update. Unfortunately, the exact release date for Season 2 Reloaded has not yet been disclosed by Call of Duty.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the SOA Subverter is said to be using the 7.62 rounds, which are known to be lethal, even at longer ranges.

The rifle is said to be the go-to weapon for those looking to engage in mid to long-range fights as it boasts low recoil, which will come in handy to maintain accuracy at such distances.

Moreover, it is among the best Battle Rifles when it comes to sprint-to-fire speeds and the movement speed of the character with the firearm equipped. However, it has a few weaknesses.

First of all, the Battle Rifle has a low rate of fire. While that makes the recoil easier to control, it can be counter-productive at closer ranges, especially when contending with someone with an SMG. Additionally, its aim down sight speeds aren't the best, and hence, it is suitable for those who prefer a moderate pace of play and mostly engage at mid or long distances.

That said, it is one of the most mobile Battle Rifles in the game and is sure to shake up the meta once it releases.

That covers everything about the SOA Subverter in WZ and MW3 and how to unlock it.

