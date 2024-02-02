How to unlock Kate Laswell in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 

Kate Laswell is finally joining the Operator roster in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 in Season 2. Fans who have participated in the singleplayer campaign mode of the rebooted Modern Warfare series are quite familiar with the CIA operative and her ties with Captain Price and Task Force 141. She has been a major part of the game's plot, and her contributions to the good of the world continue. However, the beloved character was only limited to the campaign mode, until now.

In this brief guide, we will take a closer look at how you can unlock Operator Kate Laswell in WZ and Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Operator Kate Laswell in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Operator Kate Laswell can be unlocked in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 by buying the new Season 2 Battle Pass. Fans who purchase the upcoming Battle Pass can acquire the Operator instantly at launch.

That said, it is currently unknown whether there are free alternatives to acquire her in later tiers of the Battle Pass. But as it currently stands, Laswell appears to be a premium option available only to those who buy the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Please note that she will be available along with the regular Battle Pass, and the additional purchase of the Blackcell variant isn't mandatory.

As already mentioned earlier, Kate Laswell needs no introduction. She has made her mark as one of the most important characters in the game's campaign, and as the story goes on, she, along with Captain Price and Task Force 141, are all in to go and capture Vladimir Makarov.

According to her bio in the official Call of Duty blog, Kate had humble beginnings. She started her career in communications. That said, her impressive performance quickly gained the spotlight, and she was recognized for her talents in advanced strategic analysis. This led to quick promotions within the CIA, landing her the role of Station Chief. Throughout her career, she has saved countless lives across the globe thanks to her expertise in information and communications.

Currently, she works with Task Force 141 to prevent terrorist activities around the world and stop the likes of Vladimir Makarov.

That covers everything there is to know about Operator Kate Laswell in MW3 and WZ and how you can unlock her character. Season 2 update for the two titles will go live on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT.

