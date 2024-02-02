How to unlock RAM-9 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

RAM-9 is the latest SMG to join Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 in Season 2. It is the second submachine gun to be added to the game after its release and is the eighth weapon in its category. The weapon will be available for free as soon as the Season 2 update goes live. However, it won't be an instant unlock and will require players to grind various Battle Pass sectors to acquire it.

That said, we'll take a closer look at the RAM-9 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 and how you can get it for free.

How to get the RAM-9 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

The RAM-9 can be unlocked in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 by completing Sector B6 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. But as mentioned earlier, the weapon will be available completely for free. To get it quickly, you must first complete Sector B1. Once you are done with Sector B1, it is recommended that you then complete Sector B3. This will pave the way to Sector B6.

Since it is the HVT or the High-Value Target of Sector B6, you must first unlock the four rewards in that sector. Completing them will give you access to the final HVT. Now, simply use a Battle Pass token to unlock the HVT or the RAM-9.

Once you've unlocked the gun, it is yours to keep forever and can be accessed in both the battle royale title and Modern Warfare 3.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the weapon boasts the "best-in-class recoil control and mobility." The SMG also comes with plenty of bullets that can comfortably handle multiple targets simultaneously. It is a force to be reckoned with in close-range combat and shouldn't be taken for granted.

That said, it isn't all perfect. First of all, the SMG suffers at ranged engagements. While the gun is great at close-quarter encounters, it will suffer at long-ranged fights, and this is on account of its damage profile, which causes a lot of damage drop-off at range. Secondly, the SMG isn't the most accurate in its class.

This results in the gun being a sub-optimal pick for those looking to fight at mid or long ranges. Despite these drawbacks, it is an excellent pick for those seeking a great time in smaller maps such as Shipment or Rust. Moreover, with the return of Fortune's Keep in Season 2, the sub-machine will have ample opportunities to shine.

That covers everything about the RAM-9 in Modern Warfare 3 and WZ and how to unlock it for free. You can get your hands on the weapon as soon as the Season 2 update goes live on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT.

