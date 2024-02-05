What is Hordepoint in Modern Warfare 3? New limited time Zombies mode explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will receive a new game mode in Season 2 called Hordepoint, which combines the multiplayer with its Zombies counterpart. Activision released a limited amount of details about this mode through the latest Call of Duty blog, including what the community can expect for MW3, Zombies, and Warzone. However, the publisher will likely release more details before the patch goes live.

Modern Warfare 3 Hordepoint will be introduced as a limited-time game mode in the playlist. It will be available in the shooter title directly from the start of the new season and will likely stay till the end. However, if the publisher has a different set of gameplay content planned, it might be removed after the mid-season patch.

This article will highlight everything we know about the Modern Warfare 3 Hordepoint.

What is the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 Hordepoint?

MW3 Hordepoint is a simple combination of two basic features from the multiplayer and the Zombies mode. You will need to capture certain areas on the map to earn points for the team, and the one that reaches the score limit first wins the match. It will also likely have a timer so the team with the higher score will be crowned the winner.

However, there is a scary twist to this entire mode. Whenever you enter the boundary of a Hardpoint on the map, a portal will open and spawn various zombies that will attack everything in sight. These monsters are not on any side and can attack any player in the lobby, so you must be careful while sneaking around and trying to secure points.

Fortunately, most zombies are low-level and can be easily killed with a burst of bullets. But the blog also stated that there would be a few elite ranks that would spawn from the portals, making the arena even more challenging. This mode is being introduced to increase the level of chaos in smaller maps.

The portals in this mode will not be destructible and should disappear shortly after throwing out all the monsters from the other dimension. They are likely to be similar to the ones you observed in the zombie mode and will not carry any weapons. This means you should be safe as long as you maintain some distance.

The main problem that one would face is the need to fight off enemy operators and zombies at the same time while trying to rake in as many points as possible. This could be an ideal mode for shotgun enthusiasts as they can make quick work of weak undead and protect the Hardpoint from opponents.

