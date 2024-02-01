How to unlock Severed Security weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3

Unlocking HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3 requires you to complete a series of challenges, but the Severed Security weapon blueprint is a shortcut to avoid the hassle. The SMG has been one of the most dominating weapons in the game. It's currently a loadout staple for players who prefer SMGs.

The HRM-9 is one of the newer weapons introduced during the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update. It boasts a high fire rate with excellent handling and mobility. Those who want to skip the challenges can get it through the Severed Security weapon blueprint.

How to get Severed Security weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3

To obtain the HRM-9 SMG in Modern Warfare 3, players can get the Severed Security weapon blueprint from the in-game shop. From the COD shop, find and purchase the New Weapon: System Error bundle, which costs 2,000 COD points.

If you're running low on COD points, you can easily top-up additional points through Battle.net, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. After obtaining enough points, head back to the in-game store and unlock the bundle.

The New Weapon: System Error bundle includes the Severed Security weapon blueprint for the HRM-9 and the Lockwood 680 shotgun blueprint. It also comes with several cosmetic items:

Who R U? Emblem

Feeling the Vibrations Calling Card

Death Downloaded Large Decal

Firewall Breached Charm

Breaking In Loading Screen

If you cannot find the bundle in the store, try checking one of the item inclusions in Armory, Operator Tab, or Gunsmith.

Other ways to unlock HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3

HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

If you prefer getting the HRM-9 through grinding, you need to complete a series of four challenges, which can be done in Multiplayer, MWZ, or Warzone.

Sector challenge 1:

Secure 10 kills while aiming down sights using SMGs

Secure 10 special zombies kills while aiming down sights using SMGs

Sector challenge 2:

Secure 10 hip fire kills using SMGs

Secure 10 special zombies hip fire kills using SMGs

Sector challenge 3:

Register 10 Operator headshots using SMGs

Register 10 special zombies critical kills using SMGs

Sector challenge 4:

Secure 10 Operator kills in Tac-Stance using SMGs

Secure 10 special zombies in Tac-Stance using SMGs

Alternatively, you can unlock the weapon by completing a successful exfil in MW3 Zombies.

