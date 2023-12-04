How to exfil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Exfiltration, or exfil, is an essential Utility in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It's the gateway to earning several rewards along with a lot of XP that come in handy in your future ventures in the game. MW3 Zombies has been quite a step up from Activision, and while its campaign version was simply not up to the mark, Zombies has held its own and is one of the game's most popular renditions.

Scouring and finding all the epic loot in the game will be for nothing if players fail to exfil. This article will help players exfiltrate from every mission successfully and hoard all the best possible loot in no time.

How to successfully exfil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Exfils can be quite tricky in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. With Zombies being quite challenging, players will be forced to use numerous killstreaks and, often, parts of their gear to ensure they successfully pull off an exfil. Furthermore, missions have a designated timer, meaning time is quite crucial during your ventures in the game, insinuating that exfiltration is mandatory.

Here's a step-by-step guide for exfil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Follow these pointers to ensure you have a higher rate of success when trying to exfil after missions:

Locate the designated marker for exfil on your tac-map. It is represented by a blue figure, humanoid in shape. It will be marked on the map Legend as "Exfil." There will be multiple exfil locations marked on the map. Locate the one nearest to your current position and proceed to the marker. After reaching the location, approach the cloud of smoke and proceed with the prompt of calling in the helicopter. Keep your arms and ammunition ready, as this will call a horde of zombies to prevent you from leaving the ground. A timer for 35 seconds will begin. Hold off enemy zombies throughout the timer, and as it slowly ticks to the 10-second mark, jump in the helicopter. Continue fending off zombies until the timer hits zero.

Note that despite clambering onto the helicopter at the 10-second mark, you will still be vulnerable to zombie attacks. To ensure a successful exfil, consider running some useful Killstreaks and equipment such as a Sentry Turret.

Furthermore, maintaining trigger discipline will help players sustain ammunition throughout the fight. Fending off zombies takes a hard toll on your ammo count, and using Killstreaks and a vehicle like the Blood Burner will be helpful.

