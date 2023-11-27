Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Safe Cracker Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features a unique storyline divided into three Acts and different Tiers of missions, including Tier 2's Safe Cracker. This is one of the longer objectives as it consists of four tasks that you need to complete before you can exfil to safety.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is Activision’s new sandbox survival mode set in the upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan. The entire playable area in this mode is divided into three zones with varying threat levels. As you move toward the center of the map, the monsters grow stronger and the contracts become harder to complete.

This article will highlight the best way to accomplish the Safe Cracker mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Safe Cracker mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

These are the four tasks that have to be carried out in Safe Cracker:

Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract.

Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill.

Do not allow the drill to pause.

Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula.

Here is a quick guide that can help you get through the Tier 2 mission Safe Cracker in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and go to the Zombies mode.

Once you are in the lobby, select your gear from the loadout and choose Safe Cracker from the mission list.

You can now click on Ready and deploy into a fresh session.

After the spawn animation ends, you need to find a Raid Weapon Stash Contract and complete it.

When the safe is being drilled, you will need to kill off a total of 30 zombies trying to attack you. You must remain near the drill to ensure it does not stop temporarily.

Once this is completed, you will be able to collect your rewards and secure the Cryo Freeze Formula.

Now, you can go to your nearest exfil point and have yourself and your squad safely escorted out of the map.

It is important to note that you might not immediately get the Cryo Freeze Formula after joining the session, so you might have to do some grinding. You can easily kill 30 zombies by taking up the contract in a higher-threat region.

By following these steps, all of the four objectives of the MWZ mission will be complete, and you can proceed to the next mission on the list.

What are the rewards of Safe Cracker mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can claim after completing the Safe Cracker Tier 2 mission in MWZ.

Quick Revive Can Acquisition

2000 XP

Act 2 missions provide an extra 500 XP (over the 1,500 XP available in Act 1 missions) as a bonus and play a crucial in leveling up your account. The Quick Revive Can Acquisition is another useful tool that can ensure that your squad survives longer on the battlefield and has the necessary support.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.