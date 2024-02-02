How to unlock Rick Grimes operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is finally here in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, and we have the details on unlocking the operator in the battle royale. While the leaks indicated the Walking Dead protagonist is coming in Call of Duty, Activision confirmed the collaboration two days ago. With the Season 2 blog being live, players know what to expect from The Walking Dead crossover in the battle royale and the multiplayer.

To learn how to unlock this character from The Walking Dead in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, read below.

How to get Rick Grimes operator from The Walking Dead in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

To unlock Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, players must purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass. Be it the standard version or the Blackcell version, players can instantly unlock the operator upon making the purchase.

Fans of The Walking Dead and Call of Duty would be delighted as King Country Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes finally steps foot into the FPS franchise. Given Modern Warfare 3 has a dedicated zombies mode, the crossover with the TV series franchise was inevitable.

For those unfamiliar with this character, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, the character Rick Grimes gets shot in the TV series and goes into a coma. After waking up, he finds himself in a post-apocalyptic world where almost everyone has turned to zombies, and the rest of the people are trying to survive. Here is how the current Call of Duty blog describes him:

"Rick will not hesitate to act against any threat to his group, be it human or walker. He puts his people first, and though he is battle-hardened and at times overwhelmed by this harsh new reality, his dream of rebuilding civilization and paving the way for a better future never wavers."

However, not just him, another fan-favorite character, Michonne, is also coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. To unlock the character, players must purchase The Walking Dead Tracer Pack - Michonne operator bundle.

