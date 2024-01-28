What to expect from Warzone Season 2? 

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is just around the corner. Although official details are currently lacking, the upcoming update is scheduled to go live on February 7, 2023, right after Season 1 Reloaded concludes. Call of Duty has kept their fans in the dark about what to expect from the upcoming season. However, a few leaks have popped up that suggest Season 2 will bring a host of new content for the battle royale title.

For fans eager to know what's coming in the next major update, this article will take a closer look at all the major content you can expect with Season 2 of the battle royale title.

Possible return of the Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2

According to a data mine, the popular Resurgence map Fortune's Keep is set to return in Warzone Season 2. Initially playable in Warzone 1, the map was quick to become a fan favorite. Resurgence is based on an island that features varied terrain. From clustered castle buildings to open beaches, the tiny map has a lot to offer.

The hidden underground tunnels and the zombies on the map were a cherry on top. Needless to say, it was beloved by the community. As per previous reports by Raven Soft, Fortune's Keep will return in the current-gen Warzone title in 2024. Hence, although there is no official news about its release date, fans can expect to hop on the map in the upcoming update.

5 new weapons to join the arsenal in Warzone Season 2

As per previous leaks, Warzone Season 2 will see the addition of five new guns in the upcoming update, with two of them scheduled at launch and the other three for the mid-season update. Here are the five weapons that are reportedly joining the game:

ANVL-B Assault Rifle (Launch)

(Launch) PM-9 SMG (Launch)

(Launch) HRM-762 Battle Rifle (Mid Season)

(Mid Season) MTAR SMG (Mid Season)

(Mid Season) Sword Melee (Mid Season)

Ranked Play might be returning in Warzone Season 2

Just like with the previous content, a leak suggested that Warzone Season 2 might see the return of Ranked Play. This competitive mode was highly appreciated by fans in Warzone 2. Hence, it goes without saying that CoD is highly likely to bring back the mode.

However, we don't have confirmation about Ranked Play's arrival in Season 2. That being said, it is expected to arrive in the upcoming season, as Ranked Play was initially planned for Season 1 but was unfortunately delayed.

Multiple crossover events in Warzone Season 2

According to recent leaks, Warzone Season 2 will see crossover events with Warhammer 40K and the Walking Dead TV series. These events are reportedly set to bring with them new, unique challenges and rewards for players to grind through and acquire. These will be limited-time events in the game, and so will the associated rewards.

But that's not all. As seen with previous crossover events, players might be able to acquire Operators from the respective universes along with unique finishing moves and weapon blueprints.

That covers everything there is to know about all the expected content in the upcoming season of the battle royale title. Needless to say, the upcoming season is set to bring with it tons of new content for fans, new and old.

That being said, it is worth noting that this list isn't final, and there might be more content under Call of Duty's sleeves. This article was compiled from various leaks and resources, and hence, they must be taken with a grain of salt.