Why is Warzone ranked play unavailable?

Call of Duty Warzone, being one of the most popular battle royale titles, caters to a massive community that contains both casual and competitive players. The game has catapulted the professional careers of many talents with its ranked mode. However, this mode is currently unavailable and cannot be accessed from the playlist. Activision has yet to announce the return date of the competitive mode in the battle royale.

Warzone’s ranked play mode drew a distinct line in the player base and helped clean up the lobbies. After its introduction, players could mostly hop into a casual session just to have fun, while the ones with a drive to make it to the leaderboard queued up for ranked matches. This also helped in the growth of Activision’s official battle royale tournament.

Let us take a look at the possible reasons why ranked mode was removed from Warzone.

Why was Warzone ranked mode removed from the playlist?

The primary reason the devs removed the ranked mode from Warzone is probably due to the game's ongoing merger with Modern Warfare 3. The new season is scheduled to bring in many changes that will alter the movement and gunplay mechanics. This is a massive change that can alter the game's meta and the playstyle of the general player base.

The introduction of these changes will have a drastic impact, so the developers might have chosen to remove the ranked mode from the playlist. Since it is a high-stakes lobby, it would be wise not to indulge in competitive matches without a clear view of the new updates. Moreover, the developers must gauge various game data and tweak the new changes to ensure a balanced playing field for the community.

The first few weeks are sure to be quite dramatic for the players as they get to utilize the movement and features from Modern Warfare 3 in the battle royale. Combined with the new map and gear and perks system, it would take some time to fine-tune the new seasonal update.

When will Warzone ranked mode return?

Activision announced that Modern Warfare 3 would be receiving its ranked play update mid-season. Considering that, Warzone may also get its much-anticipated ranked playlist around the same time. However, it cannot be guaranteed as there has been no confirmation from any official sources.

With the absence of ranked play, you can take some time off, experience the upcoming changes, and master them to showcase the best gameplay in the competitive lobbies. This is going to be one of the biggest updates for Activision’s 2022 battle royale title and will bring in the most unique Point of Interest (POI) - a controllable train, making it the first mobile POI in the entire series.

You can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.