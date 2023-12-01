All new Aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1

Aftermarket parts are a brand new concept in the Call of Duty universe, which was first showcased during the beta testing of Modern Warfare 3. These can be described as conversion kits, which cause the weapon to behave differently from its native configuration. One example is the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, which transforms the Renetti handgun into a close-range SMG.

The pre-season armory of Modern Warfare 3 currently contains six Aftermarket parts, including the one mentioned above. However, this number will sharply rise in Season 1 as the developer has announced the introduction of nine new Aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3.

The upcoming Season 1 patch will integrate Modern Warfare 3 into Warzone, and thus, this entire complement of fifteen Aftermarket parts will also be available in the battle royale mode. That said, let's take a look into all the new Aftermarket parts that will arrive in the first season of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

New Aftermarket parts in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

According to the announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, the upcoming Season 1 patch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will introduce the following Aftermarket parts in the shared armory of both titles:

1) JAK Purifier

JAK Purifier is a flamethrower underbarrel in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

An underbarrel flamethrower Aftermarket part can be attached to several assault and battle rifles alongside the Riveter shotgun. If the damage output of this underbarrel attachment is high enough, then quite a few operators will complain about a fiery death in the upcoming Season 1.

Compatible weapons: MCW, Holger 556, MTZ-556, SVA 545, DG-56, RAM-7, BAS-B, MTZ-762, Sidewinder, Riveter

2) JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

The JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit two-stacks the barrel of ARM9 (Image via Activision)

This is an Aftermarket part for the ARM9 SMG, and this kit will create a two-stacked barrel for the firearm. Both of these barrels will fire simultaneously, leading to a double damage output, but at the cost of reduced recoil control.

Compatible weapon: ARM9

3) JAK Thunder LMG Kit

This is an LMG conversion kit for the Sidewinder battle rifle, which will increase the magazine capacity of the firearm and ramp up its rate of fire the longer the operator holds the trigger. It will be perfect for dominating lanes and holding objectives in MW3 multiplayer and suitable for mid-to-long-range engagements in Warzone.

Compatible weapon: Sidewinder

4) JAK BRB

A compensator-type that will reduce the firearm's recoil by a very significant margin. However, this phenomenal recoil reduction will also come with a major disadvantage. The sound of the gunfire will get a lot louder, leading to the appearance of an extended red dot on the enemies' radar.

Compatible weapons: Several assault rifles, submachine guns, battle rifles, marksman rifles, and sniper rifles.

5) JAK Bullseye

The JAK Bullseye in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

A very low-profile dot optic that will cause minimal interference to the frame of the firearm. This will lead to an exceptionally clear downrange sight picture.

Compatible weapon: [REDACTED]

6) JAK Glassless Optic

A miniature glassless reflex optics that will provide a very crisp and clear picture of the downrange for quick target acquisition.

Compatible weapon: [REDACTED]

7) JAK Signal Burst

A conversion kit for the Holger 556 assault rifle which will improve its accuracy and change its firing mode to a four-round burst.

Compatible weapon: Holger 556

8) JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

The JAK Beholder Rifle kit changes the TYR into a single shit rifle (Image via Activision)

This conversion kit will convert the TYR handgun into a single-shot rifle. The long and heavy barrel of this conversion kit will not only increase the range of the gun quite significantly, but it will also boost its recoil control and damage range.

Compatible weapon: TYR

9) JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

A conversion kit for the Rival-9 SMG, which will transform it into a three-round burst weapon. It will also improve the range of the firearm, changing it into a mid-range engagement weapon.

Compatible weapon: Rival-9

These new Aftermarket parts will arrive with the upcoming Season 1 patch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.