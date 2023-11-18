Best Sidewinder loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The recently released Sidewinder Battle Rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) packs a heavy punch. Its effectiveness in medium and long-range gunfights is great and can be perfect for eliminating snipers while maintaining a steady pace to reposition quickly. However, it fails to perform in close-quarter combat against shotguns and Sub Machine Guns (SMGs). The Sidewinder can also be a powerful tool in linear maps that provide an uninterrupted line of sight.

Modern Warfare 3 was released with a massive weapons arsenal as a result of the developers carrying over almost all of the weapons from Modern Warfare 2. This means that seasoned players can continue their grind in the new shooter without suffering from a complete reset.

This article will highlight the best Sidewinder loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Sidewinder loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder battle rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that can help you maximize Sidewinder’s potential in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Tempus Predator Precision Barrel

Tempus Predator Precision Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: RB Borealis Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while making you undetectable by radar while shooting.

The Tempus Predator Precision barrel increases bullet velocity, recoil control, aiming idle sway, and gun kick control.

The FTAC MSP-98 Handstop increases aim walking speed, vertical recoil control, gun kick control, and movement speed.

The Slate Reflector optic is excellent as it provides a precise sight picture without cluttering the screen.

The RB Borealis rear grip increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

Best Sidewinder class setup and perks

MW3 Sidewinder class setup (Image via Sportskeeda/Activision)

Here is a complete class list that can complement the Sidewinder Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

Perk Package

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

This Sidewinder build benefits from attachments and a class setup that maximizes movement and stealth. Due to the gun being on the heavier side, increasing your movement speed is crucial to escape from tricky situations.

The CCT Comms Vest increases the duration of an enemy being visible on the radar and provides you with a bigger radar. The Scavenger gloves help you pick up ammo from eliminated enemy operators.

Lightweight boots increase movement speed to compensate for the weapon’s slower maneuverability. The Ghost T/V camo negates UAV detection, radars, and heartbeat sensors. The Bone Conduction Headset amplifies enemy footsteps and gunfire sounds.

How to unlock Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

MW3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here is how you can unlock and use the Sidewinder in MW3.

You can unlock the gun after reaching account level 25 through Armory Challenges.

You can also go to the zombie mode and exfil from the map with the gun in your inventory to permanently unlock it in the game.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates, mission guides, and weapon build guides.