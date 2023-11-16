Modern Warfare 3 to bring wallhack-like feature in-game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to introduce a feature resembling the well-known wallhacks that make outlines of foes visible through opaque objects or surfaces. While this might seem unbelievable, it is true. MW3 went through a major update on November 15, and this patch's notes mentioned the upcoming feature. It's worth noting that this inclusion will be added in as an experimental mode for players.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature enemy player outlines in the upcoming days

MW3's November 15 patch notes state this regarding the brand-new wallhack-like feature coming to Modern Warfare 3:

"Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines! More details to come."

While this does seem like a wallhack feature because it features player outlines, it is not exactly that. This inclusion will enable an outline of enemies when you are aiming downside at them. This feature will reportedly create a red outline, allowing players to see enemies better.

Activision has stated that this feature will come as an experimental playlist, and based on community feedback, they will decide whether to keep it in-game.

Even this feature was available during the game's playtest and some streamers have asked Activision to bring it back for massively improved visibility. Operator skins like Gaia make it more challenging to properly see opponents that use them.

It's not just Modern Warfare 3; visibility has been a severe issue since the days of Verdansk in Call of Duty. With players camping in dark corners, Activision had to change the lighting of a whole map once to fight off the situation. However, it was insufficient, and the issue remains in the current iteration.

