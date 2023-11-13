Best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The TAQ-56, in Modern Warfare 3, is a very adaptable assault weapon that has created a reputation for itself in the game's meta. It is well-known for its balanced performance, providing a blend of power, accuracy, and control, making it a reliable choice for players of all skill levels. Its versatility is one of its most notable characteristics.

The AR's performance can be tailored to one's playstyle using various attachments. Regarding performance in the Modern Warfare 3 meta, it is at par with other popular weapons. Its balanced stats make it a viable option in many combat circumstances, from close-quarters combat to long-range firefights.

This article will highlight the best TAQ-56 loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best TAQ-56 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The following are the best attachments for the assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3):

Barrel: 17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

These attachments balance recoil control and range, allowing the weapon to be used in various combat circumstances. The 17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel increases the rifle's range, making it more effective in long-range warfare. The L4R Flash Hider reduces recoil, improving firearm control and stability.

The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip adds recoil control to the rifle, making it easier to handle. The Demo Cleanshot Grip improves rifle handling and allows for faster aim-down sights (ADS) speed. The TV Cardinal Stock improves weapon mobility by enabling speedier movement while aiming.

Best TAQ-56 class setup and perks

Here is a list of all the accessories that can be used in conjunction with the AR to achieve the best results:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To unlock the TAQ-56, you must complete an Operator Kill challenge in MW3 or play MW2. It is not linked to the usual advancement track because it is a weapon from the previous year. The good news is that you can complete the challenge if you didn't unlock the gun in the last Call of Duty game.

Best secondary weapon for the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Renetti (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3, the Renetti is a suggested secondary weapon complementing the TAQ-56. It is a semi-automatic pistol that possesses a good mix of power, accuracy, and mobility. It is a dependable backup if your primary runs out of ammunition during a conflict.

Switching to the Renetti is faster than reloading your AR, allowing you to continue attacking the adversary with minimal downtime. This is especially important in close-quarters fighting, where every second counts.

Furthermore, the Renetti can be customized with various accessories to suit your playstyle, further increasing its versatility. For example, you can add a lightweight trigger for faster firing or a muzzle brake to minimize recoil and increase stability.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates and weapon builds.