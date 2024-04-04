5 best meta weapons loadouts in Warzone (Season 3)

Getting your hands on the best meta weapons loadouts in Warzone Season 3 is important if you want to put up your best performance in the game. Each new season, the balance changes incorporated with the Seasonal Patch Notes bring forth a shift in the meta. This keeps the game fresh and provides players access to a whole shelf of new weaponry for the season.

This article will provide a detailed insight into the five best meta weapons loadouts in Warzone Season 3 that will help you become the strongest soldier on the field.

5 best meta weapons loadouts to use in Warzone Season 3

The best meta weapons loadouts in Warzone Season 3 encompass a wide range of weapons, most of which will be familiar to all veteran grinders. Our list will detail the best possible attachments you can pair with the seasonal meta weapons to make them even more potent, allowing you to be a definite menace on the field.

Here is a list of the five best meta weapons loadouts that you can use in Warzone Season 3:

1) SOA Subverter

SOA Subverter (Image via Activision)

The SOA Subverter is definitely among the dominant weapon picks in Warzone Season 3. Often referred to as the most powerful Assault Rifle in the current meta, this weapon dominates in all close-mid-range encounters and also leaves quite an impression in long-range duels.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: TY-LR8

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) Renetti

Renetti (Image via Activision)

The Renetti has quickly risen to popularity among Warzone enthusiasts, and in the past few seasons, it has become one of the best meta weapons loadouts to use. The weapon has an extremely fast time-to-kill and provides players with exceptional mobility and customization options. If you are planning to dive into close-quarter combat, there's no better option than the Renetti as your secondary weapon.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) Bruen MK9 LMG

Bruen MK9 (Image via Activision)

If you're in the market for a powerful LMG, the Bruen MK9 falls under the category of being one of the best meta weapons loadouts in Warzone Season 3. With a massive magazine capacity and incredible damage output, the Bruen MK9 LMG offers players a versatile playing field.

With our recommended loadout for this season, you will see improved bullet velocity and great recoil and gun kick control, which will elevate the overall experience of handling this gun.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 60 Round Magazine

Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

4) HRM-9

HRM-9 (Image via Activision)

Introduced in the previous season, the HRM-9 is considered one of the best meta weapons loadouts to use in Warzone Season 3 from the SMG weapon class. The HRM-9 outshines all its competitors from the same weapon class. If you're looking for a weapon that will allow you to be versatile and move around quickly, the HRM-9 is the right pick for you.

Despite offering armor-shredding rounds and an incredible fire rate, the HRM-9 maintains its damage even in medium-range encounters. It will take your gameplay to the next level and provide you with an undeniable advantage in every gunfight.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Stock: Folding Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

5) MORS

MORS (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 3's brand-new weapon, the MORS Sniper Rifle is one of the deadliest weapon picks for this season. Featuring a potential one-shot one-kill loadout, the MORS will significantly affect the ongoing meta for sniper rifles.

There is simply no better gun than the MORS that qualifies to be on a list of the best meta weapons loadouts to use in Warzone Season 3. While the weapon might be pretty new to the scene, we have devised an extremely powerful loadout that will help you get an edge over all your enemies. This loadout will provide you with the ability to one-shot kill players at any range through headshots.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: Tonne Heavy Barrel

Laser: SL Razerhawk Laser Light

Stock: Icarus Light Stock

Ammunition: HVP Explosive Slug

Bolt: Quick Bolt

The latest changes to Warzone with the Season 3 update have been positively received by the community. The addition of new weapons, along with a range of new balance changes have greatly improved the gameplay.

That said, here are some other COD articles that might interest you:

Tracer Pack Horsemen Decay Operator Bundle || Metamorph Operator bundle Chroma Operator bundle || Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle || Rick Grimes Operator || Tracer Pack: Full Kit Dragon Soul Operator Bundle ||