The Staff of Ice is a new wonder weapon available in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. You can build this weapon to eliminate hordes of zombies throughout the map. It was introduced in Black Ops 2 as a buildable item and was part of the Origins map. Interestingly, the Staff of Ice can be upgraded to enhance its performance, which is crucial for efficiently completing The Tomb’s main quest.

This article guides you on how to upgrade Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Guide for upgrading Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

Upgrading the Wonder Weapon provides a powerful means to clear out zombies and is a crucial step in concluding the main quest of Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. Hence, below are a few steps that you should follow to save some time and successfully complete the upgrade process.

Freeze three Dark Aether Crystals Lanterns

Freeze three Dark Aether Crystals Lanterns (Image via Activision/YouTube@MrRoflWaffles)

Head toward the tomb area and you will find your first Dark Aether Crystal Lantern. Shoot it with the wonder weapon to freeze it. Next, head to the Shrine of the Hierophants area to find another lantern and freeze it.

Finally, the last one at the entrance to the Subterranean Temple. Freeze all of them within 10 seconds. If successful, Archibald will speak confirming you've completed the first step.

Shoot the floating rocks having a glowing symbol

Inside the Dark Aether Nexus (Image via Activision/YouTube@MrRoflWaffles)

After freezing the lanterns, proceed to the Dark Aether Nexus located in the Subterranean Temple area. There, you will see several floating stones. Make sure to hit the three stones with a glowing purple symbol. As you hit them with the wonder weapon, they will begin to descend. Once you have hit all three, Archibald will again confirm your completion.

Hit the symbols to reopen the portal

Match the symbols to reopen the portal (Image via Activision/YouTube@MrRoflWaffles)

The interesting part is that you must take a note or memorize the symbols from these stones for future reference. Then exit the Dark Aether Nexus through one of the four portals. As you enter the outer world, you'll notice one of the portals is bricked up.

Since there are only four portals, it will be easy to identify the blocked one. On the portal, you will see eight symbols. Use your Staff of Ice to shoot the three symbols that match the ones you noted earlier.

Upgrade the Staff of Ice

Upgrade the Staff of Ice from here (Image via Activision/YouTube@MrRoflWaffles)

After successfully hitting the three symbols, the portal will reopen, and you will spawn on a floating rock. In front of the rock, you will find a purple glowing orb, which is a soul orb. Interacting with it will spawn various zombies and initiate a soul collection gameplay. Interestingly, the orb will begin to move, and you must follow it while eliminating nearby zombies.

Now, the orb will automatically collect the souls of the zombies you defeat. Keep in mind that if you stray too far from the orb or fail to accumulate enough zombie souls, the quest will fail, and you will need to start over.

Eventually, the orb will reach its final destination and be placed in a structure in the middle of the Dark Aether Nexus. At this point, take your Staff of Ice and approach the structure to upgrade it.

That covers everything you need to know on how to upgrade Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

