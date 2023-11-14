Best Riveter loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer is live, and now's the best time to get into the game. Ever since its launch during the beta, there has been an increase in the number of people rocking shotguns, and it has been quite a head-turner. These guns are nothing to be trifled with, and our article presents a meta-defining loadout for the Riveter.

For a detailed brief on the best attachments you can slap on the Riveter, read below. It will further encompass the best class setup and gear you can pick up with the weapon to dominate the battlefield.

Best Riveter loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Riveter loadout (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Below are some of the most effective attachments you can equip on the new Riveter shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended build:

Barrel: Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor

Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Ammunition: .410 Gauge Slug

.410 Gauge Slug Magazine: 30-round Magazine

The Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor is perfect for the Riveter, keeping you off enemy players' radar while providing additional range. The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop barrel ensures better control and movement speed while carrying the gun.

The .410 Gauge Slug makes this loadout extremely overpowered. With the slugs equipped, the Riveter makes for an incredible auto shotgun, providing damage output equivalent to an assault rifle.

Of course, the 30-round Magazine sweetens the deal and turns the Riveter into a relentless squad demolisher.

Best Riveter class setup and perks

Best Riveter Class Setup and Equipment in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com@MarkOfAHero)

Below are all the pieces of equipment you can pair with the infamous Riveter:

Vest: Engineer

Engineer Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock Riveter in Modern Warfare 3

The Riveter can be unlocked through the Armory on reaching Level 25 and completing the designated challenges.

Best secondary weapon for Riveter in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Renetti pistol in Modern Warfare 3 (image via Activision and youtube.com/@ParadoxHD)

Featuring high-strafe speed and great damage in three bursts, the Renetti provides the best of both worlds. It is a great secondary that will help you clean up any fights if you need to swap out your primary weapon.

For more news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.