Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty's latest title, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, continues the franchise's tradition of games being bugged upon release and having obvious performance issues. A number of player reports indicate that MW3 Zombies is simply not working for PC users, but as discussed above, this is not a new phenomenon for Call of Duty gamers. However, Activision does take quick action to resolve these issues to hotfix them, provided they are server-side.

That being said, there are temporary fixes players can try to see if they can turn the situation around. If these do not work for you, then you'll have no option but to wait for an official hotfix to patch the issue.

The guide below will go over some things that you can do to bypass the issue of MW3 not working on your PC.

How to potentially fix Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working on PC

Here are some fixes for those who cannot seem to get Modern Warfare 3 working on their PCs. Follow along with the guide for the best possible results:

1) Restart your game client on 'Run as Administrator'

Running your game client via Administrator mode can often result in fixing any issues that prevent the launching of the game. Be it in Battle.net or Steam, certain games begin to work when they are run via Administrator mode, and some Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players have been able to make the game work on PC by doing this.

To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on your respective game client, i.e., Steam or Battle.net

Click on the 'Run as Administrator' option

2) Verify file integrity

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies may not be running on your PC because of some corrupted files that have accrued while downloading the game. It is not uncommon to see files being damaged during the download process due to possible internet outages or download disruptions.

There is a simple way to fix this issue, and it is to verify the integrity of game files. Simply head to the client through which you have downloaded the game and proceed to choose the “Scan and fix” or “Verify file integrity” option.

This will launch a process that examines all the game files, and the software will automatically repair or redownload any corrupted ones.

3) Issuing a fresh re-installation of the game

While it does not seem like much of a fix, any disruption that might have happened during the process of downloading Modern Warfare 3 could have compromised a part of it. Upon failing to rectify these issues via the “Verify file integrity” option, you can simply try to re-download the game.

If the above steps do not work, there is no harm in trying this out as a last resort.

