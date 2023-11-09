Modern Warfare 3 pre-load unable to download for Battle.net: How to potentially fix, possible reasons, and more

With Modern Warfare 3 set to release soon, being unable to download the game's pre-loadable content early on could frustrate many players. Reports of download errors with regard to the pre-load content have been on the rise not only for Battle.net but for other platforms as well, including Xbox, PS5, PS4, and Steam. On that note, this article will help you overcome the download errors and get the game loaded on your PC.

A list of temporary workarounds has been provided, addressing the core issues with respect to the download platform to help you download and experience the new MW3.

How to potentially fix Modern Warfare 3 not downloading/updating on Battle.net

More often than not, the core issue with download errors stems from a player's own PC and internet connection. While there are instances of server-side problems plaguing a particular platform, it is generally client-sided.

Let's look at a list of procedures you can follow to get the issue rectified.

1) Check your network connection

A problematic internet connection could likely be the root cause of having Modern Warfare 3 download issues with the Battle.net client. While it seems like a simple solution, double-check the internet connection between your PC and router.

Furthermore, you can also inspect Battle.net's internal settings to see if the download limiter has been turned on, which could possibly cap your internet speed to a limit where the download keeps failing on repeat.

2) Using an ethernet connection

Needless to say, wireless connectivity has many issues by default. There is a constant shift in the packets being sent and received amidst both target points, leading to disruption in data download.

A simple solution to overcome this issue is to use an ethernet cable for your internet connection. With your PC directly connected to the router with a LAN cable, there will no longer be any persistent download issues as it provides a stable transference of data, especially with large downloads such as Modern Warfare 3.

3) Restart your PC

A simple solution is oftentimes the most effective. Even a minor bug could cause undetected download issues to your Blizzard.net client without your knowledge. A quick reboot will kill any running software that might be bugging the download for MW3. Upon rebooting, the download should resume.

4) Clear download cache

Clearing the download cache can usually fix any issues faced while downloading anything via the Blizzard.net client. To do so, follow these steps:

Locate the source files for Battle.net on your PC. This will be present in the directory where the software has been downloaded to your computer.

Press ' Windows+R ' to open up the Run Dialog to issue a certain command.

' to open up the to issue a certain command. Proceed to type %ProgramData% into the Run field and log your search.

into the Run field and log your search. Delete the Battle.net cache folder if it pops up.

