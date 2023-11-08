Modern Warfare 3 update download failed for Steam: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3's full release date is approaching, and early access to its campaign is live. The developers are working constantly to ensure players have a smooth experience by implementing regular updates. However, many PC users who own the game through Steam are experiencing an issue in which the client fails to download updates.

This problem is not directly connected to the game but on the user's end. Fixing this Modern Warfare 3 update download failure on Steam can be complex since there are various workarounds, and pinpointing the specific cause might be quite difficult. You must try every conceivable solution until you identify one that works.

This article provides a thorough list of solutions a player might attempt to address this problem.

How to fix Modern Warfare 3's update download failure on Steam?

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 receives updates daily, and if you don't download it, you won't be able to access the game. You must every possible workaround until you discover one that works. The following are all of the potential solutions for Steam users to resolve this problem.

1) Restart your PC

The simplest solution is often the right one. Sometimes, a minor bug may develop and hamper your download procedure. It can simply be solved by refreshing the system, which you can do by restarting your PC.

2) Verify the files

The MW3 update download may fail because of corrupt local files in your installation directory. To fix it, follow the below procedure:

Launch Steam

Head to the Library section and find Modern Warfare 3

Right-click on the game and press Properties to open a new tab

Navigate to the Installed Files section

Now press the option Verify integrity of game files.

3) Clear download cache

Clearing the download cache is a frequently used solution. It removes the temporary files, allowing the client to optimize and resolve game problems. To perform it, follow the below steps:

Launch Steam

Press on the Steam icon on the top left and navigate to the Settings option

Now head to Downloads, and you will find the option - Clear Download Cache.

4) Select a different download region

The particular selected region may sometimes face server issues, which may result in download failure. You can temporarily change the location and try downloading. Follow the steps listed below to change the region:

Launch Steam

Press on the Steam icon on the top left and navigate to the Settings option

Now head to Downloads, and you will find the option - Download Region.

Select your preferred location and try downloading.

5) Check your internet connection

An unstable connection can often lead to unknown issues, so try restarting your router. If you use Wi-Fi, it is strongly advised that you switch to an ethernet cable for a more reliable and consistent connection with lower latency.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 is officially launching on November 9, 2023, on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.