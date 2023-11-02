Does Modern Warfare 3 take 200 GB on Steam? Complete guide to install campaign-only pack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is now live on all platforms, and players on Steam have been facing weird issues while updating. The campaign update's size shows almost 200 GB if you don't have the CoD HQ downloaded. But, is the campaign that big?

The answer is, no. The update adds almost all the DLCs that you have for Call of Duty as MW2, Warzone, and MW3 under the same HQ. However, you can choose what to download on your Steam account, and if you just want to play the campaign, here is a complete guide for you how to do it. Read below to learn more.

How to install Modern Warfare 3 campaign on Steam?

If you've already purchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you should now be able to download the entire campaign, and it doesn't take all the space that it shows. The campaign pack 1 is roughly around 19 GB, and the whole Call of Duty HQ update is 50 GB.

You can choose what to download. If you've already downloaded other DLCs that you don't want, you can uninstall them as well. Here is how to do it:

Log into your Steam account and open Library. Under the Library section, you'd find Call of Duty. It doesn't show Modern Warfare 3 or any other game's name. Select Call of Duty, and right click on that. Go to the bottom option, Properties. Select Properties, and you'll find six different options to choose. Click on the last one named DLC. There, you'll see all the DLCs that you own in the game. You can just select or de-select what you want, and update or uninstall accordingly.

When does Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer is slated to go live on November 9, 2023. The pre-load will start just one day before, on November 8. Here are the dates and timings for some of the major regions in the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 am

November 8, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 am

November 8, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 pm

November 8, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 pm

November 8, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 pm

November 8, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 pm

November 8, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 pm

November 8, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 pm

November 8, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 pm

November 8, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 am

November 9, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 am

November 9, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 am

November 9, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 am

