How to download and install Modern Warfare 3 beta on PC

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta for PC and Xbox drops on October 12, 2023, after the initial PlayStation-exclusive weekend. This comprehensive guide will walk you through downloading and installing Modern Warfare 3's beta version on your PC using the Battle.net launcher. Just make sure you have enough disk space and the system requirements are fulfilled before installing the game.

The game's launch is just around the corner, and you don't want to miss your chance to get an early taste of the high-octane gameplay.

Step-by-Step Guide to Get the Modern Warfare 3 Beta on your PC

To install the MW3 beta on your PC, you need to set up your Battle.net account and install the Battle.net launcher as a prerequisite. Now, let's break down the installation process into simple steps:

Fire up Battle.net and find Call of Duty HQ: First, open your Battle.net launcher and look for the Call of Duty HQ. This is where you'll manage all your Call of Duty games. It's ground zero for getting the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Picking the Beta: On the left side of your screen, just above the "Play" button, you'll see some options. One of them is "Modern Warfare 3 beta available." Click on that to start the process.

Choosing what you want: Now, you'll see three parts of Modern Warfare 3 - the campaign, multiplayer, and co-op. Each has a little check mark. You'll also see Warzone and the Modern Warfare 3 open Beta. If you already have Warzone, uncheck that option to avoid installation hiccups.

Confirm and kick off the download: After you've made your picks, hit the "Confirm" button. That takes you to a page where you can double-check your choices. Click "Start update" to get the ball rolling.

Time to download: While it's downloading, you'll see the MW3 open Beta making its way onto your PC. Once done, you're ready to play. Make sure that the graphics driver is updated before launching the game.

Early access info: Remember, early access to the game's servers on PC is for pre-order folks. If you haven't pre-ordered, you must wait until October 14. But if you have a beta code, you can jump in early, and no pre-order is needed.

With these simple steps, you'll be all set to dive into the MW3 action when the servers go live on October 12. Whether you're a seasoned Call of Duty player or a newbie, this early access is too good to miss. Get ready for action, improve your skills, and start dominating the competition.

This guide has your back, making the process a breeze. So, what are you waiting for? Dive headfirst into the action-packed remake of this highly acclaimed iconic title.