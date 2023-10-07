Modern Warfare 3 to reportedly get "futuristic" guns with iconic Advanced Warfare weapons

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will reportedly receive some assorted weapons from the Advanced Warfare title in the third seasonal update for the game. This could be a huge change for the entire franchise as developers could import new gameplay content faster and expand the upcoming title’s arsenal significantly. This could also ignite a larger number of players to purchase the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is going to be released in Activision’s existing Call of Duty HQ platform to fully utilize cross-progression and game element transfers.

The addition of weapons from a 2014 title is a great way to reinstate some of the fan-favorite classics. The developers could also follow this trend and bring back some of the most popular maps and promote the game even further.

This article will highlight the potential release of Advanced Warfare weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

Advanced Warfare sci-fi guns could make a comeback in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 developers may be developing Advanced Warfare weapons for a future season release. A post from “@el_bobberto” on Twitter (X) cited that a total of four guns are slated to be released alongside the Season 3 update for MW3. This could mean that the devs are trying to bridge the gap between old and new Call of Duty titles and deliver an improved gameplay experience to the player base.

Here is a list of all weapons that are reportedly coming to MW 3 in Season 3.

EM1

AMS1

BAL27

MORS

It is important to note that even if these weapons appear in MW3, the behavior and effect of each could change drastically. This would be a necessary step to balance the playing field and avoid the inclusion of any overpowered meta or loadouts.

That said, this might not be welcomed by everyone in the community, as a percentage of players are already voicing concerns against the reuse of old content.

The weapons from 2014 coming back to a 2023 title could create an uproar as the playerbase wants the publishers to introduce new gameplay elements.

It is important to note that this is not a confirmed update, as Activision or the developers have not officially announced it as of this writing.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Sledgehammer Games Twitter (X) page for more announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for recent updates.