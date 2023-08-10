"Rinsing and reusing old stuff": Call of Duty fans are divided over Verdansk’s return with Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s latest trailer showcased some parts of the fan-favorite Verdansk map from Warzone. This caused a considerable uproar in the community as everyone questioned the storyline and whether the new multiplayer would feature a section of the map in one of its missions. This could change the campaign's flow from the original title released over a decade ago.

Modern Warfare 3 can be expected to have an immersive story mode with objectives revolving around taking down Makarov. The introduction of new scenery in the missions could also change the flow as Verdansk did not exist in the original title. However, it could be beneficial for the online multiplayer experience to bring more diversified maps.

While the community's response remains varied, one user shared their frustration, as they feel the developer is simply reusing old stuff and rebranding them as new.

This article will highlight some more of the community’s responses to Modern Warfare 3 including Verdansk.

Call of Duty community debates on Verdansk’s return with Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is being surrounded with a lot of hype after the reveal trailer that confirmed Makarov’s presence and parts of Verdansk. The Warzone map was originally inspired by the city of Donetsk in Ukraine. This would help the developers settle the storyline more accurately for the campaign missions.

Naturally, the community has taken up two distinct sides, with some players scouring the middle grounds with concerns of their own.

While most players are excited to see fragments of one of the most famous Battle Royale maps in a mission scenario, others are concerned that this would only limit the experience and amount of fresh content arriving with the new title.

Players started reminiscing about the prequel and cited their favorite drop zones on the map. Others also chimed in and supported the idea of a classic map coming back as a part of the playable content. However, the comments quickly took a turn as the player base questioned if this was truly a development.

A percentage of players agree that there seems to be nothing new in the Call of Duty series apart from some gameplay changes. The publisher seems to be reusing even scraps from older titles and bringing them back as new content instead of designing new modes or maps.

Another player also points out that it is only a nostalgic factor that has drawn people to support the return of Verdansk.

Another user cited that it would be great for players to experience the old map and relive their past memories. However, they would be bored with it pretty soon and then demand new content and a seasonal update with new maps. But the map is reportedly only going to arrive in pieces as parts of the mission the campaign mode.

The apparent return of Verdansk alongside slide-canceling has garnered the attention of the entire community.