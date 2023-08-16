Modern Warfare 3 "Communication with servers has been interrupted" error: Working fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is among Activision's classic shooter games. The developers recently revived the online multiplayer servers for the community to enjoy. However, some players have reported facing stability and connectivity issues while trying to enter a game lobby. This can occur for any of the supported platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The original Modern Warfare 3 packs a load of memories for the seasoned player base, and its servers coming back online gained a lot of traction. The player count quickly increased as various users dusted off their old accounts and started logging in.

Unfortunately, the servers faced a few difficulties and required the attention of the developers for a permanent fix. This article will highlight some of the possible workarounds that could solve the communication problems with the Modern Warfare 3 servers.

Modern Warfare 3 server communication interrupted error fix

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been a part of a fan-favorite series. The multiplayer lobbies had a list of maps and game modes with a nostalgic arsenal of weapons. It is an old title, so it comes as no shock when the servers face stability errors.

The most recent server problem seems to be an error that causes the host and the local system to lose connection. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that might work and solve this recurring issue.

button present below the message box and retry a few times so you can get into an online lobby. You can also try restarting the game itself to reset the host connection. This would allow the servers to establish a fresh connection and resolve any issues.

Restarting the system and reconnecting to the network can also solve your problem. This method has been a broad route to solve a lot of server connection issues in different games.

It is important to note that these are simple solutions that have worked for a minor percentage of players. They are not official fixes from Activision or the developer studios and cannot be used as permanent solutions for recurring server problems.

Possible reasons

One of the leading possibilities for such a server issue is generally its age. There are a lot of moving parts in such servers that host several online multiplayer lobbies. Any of the crucial features may have malfunctioned, causing the server to lose connection with the platform. This could also be a network connectivity issue on the user’s side.

Considering the recent server fix for Modern Warfare 3, the developers may take some action soon, depending on the severity of the issue. This could be a great opportunity for Activision to permanently identify and fix some of the legacy server problems and optimize them for the upcoming title.

