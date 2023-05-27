How to fix packet burst in Modern Warfare 2

Packet burst is one of the most common problems in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It occurs mostly due to network issues, which can be both server-sided (game) as well as client (player) sided. If players are facing packet bursts, then issues such as desynchronization, rubberbanding, and lag are a common sight. Being a first-person shooter, these problems can be detrimental to the overall experience.

Modern Warfare 2 launched back in October 2022. Ever since its launch, players have been frequently complaining about network problems, crashes, errors, and more. While many have been acknowledged and addressed, a lot remains to be fixed. One such problem is the packet burst or packet loss issue. Although there are no foolproof fixes for these problems, they can certainly be mitigated to an extent.

To assist players in resolving the packet burst issue in the title, this guide will take a closer look at some of the most common solutions known to fix the problem.

What is packet burst in Modern Warfare 2, and how to possibly fix it

Packet burst is one of the most common network problems and can be observed across numerous online games. The internet transfers data as packets between the client and the server.

When there is a disruption in the flow of data between the server and the client, it leads to issues such as packet bursts or loss. As already mentioned, this can be both server-sided and an issue on the player's end.

It goes without a doubt that the game's servers aren't the best. The TacticalBrit, a popular content creator on YouTube, recently talked about the game's servers and why they are insufficient to keep up with the requirements for a smooth gaming session.

If players face packet bursts due to server-side issues, then there's little they can do to fix it. However, if the problem exists on the player's end, there are a few possible solutions. They are:

1) Turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming

On-Demand Texture Streaming in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

This setting, in particular, downloads textures in the background while playing the game. If the bandwidth is low, this can result in several network-related problems and eventually ruin the experience.

Hence, turning it off first and then proceeding to the next solution is recommended. Players can implement this fix on both consoles and PCs.

2) Use an Ethernet Cable

Network issues are inevitable if players are using WiFi to play the game. In fact, the game's developers also suggest using a wired internet connection to play the shooter.

While it's true that WiFi technologies have evolved and now provide an almost seamless experience, going wired is still the way to go for a smooth and consistent gaming session.

3) Turn off Crossplay (PlayStation users only)

This fix will only be viable for PS4 and PS5 users since, at the moment, only PS players can turn off Crossplay. Crossplay enables users to connect with players on other platforms.

Turning it off limits the available player pool and will only connect users on the same device. This can help mitigate packet bursts for most players.

That's all there is to know about the fixing packet bursts in Modern Warfare 2. If none of the above methods are working, restarting the router as a last resort is recommended. However, if that also doesn't resolve the issue, it is advised to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

