Are old Call of Duty servers fixed? Every COD title available to play right now

Activision has been actively fixing the server issues on older Call of Duty titles for the Xbox platform. Matchmaking on these legacy games has been a problem for the last couple of years, where finding a match was nearly impossible. Although they are far from being completely fixed, the recent efforts have led to an astounding rise in the player count, bringing these classics back from the dead.

The first Call of Duty title was launched back in 2003. Since then, there have been a total of 18 entries in the series to date. The series initially gained traction with the launch of COD 4: Modern Warfare (2007). It propelled the series into the huge AAA franchise it is known today, creating millions of fans worldwide.

With the servers now being worked upon, many players are going back to the old titles to relive the days when COD once defined an entire genre. That said, not all offerings are being fixed. Hence, for fans who are wondering if the matchmaking issues for their favorite Call of Duty games are resolved, this article will take a look at all the COD titles that are currently populated and playable.

Which older Call of Duty servers have been fixed?

List of all older Call of Duty games that are fixed (Image via Activision)

All Call of Duty titles, beginning with COD 4, which were originally launched for the seventh generation of consoles (Xbox 360 and PS3) have been fixed. However, Activision is solely focusing on the games' Xbox 360 servers. Hence, if you own an Xbox 360, you can simply boot the titles up and get started. On the other hand, if you own an Xbox One or the Xbox Series X/S, you can still enjoy these games, but only in the backwards compatibility mode.

With that said if you are wondering whether your favorite COD titles were launched exclusively for the seventh generation of consoles, here's a list of all the older Call of Duty titles that have been fixed for Xbox:

COD 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

COD: World at War (2008)

COD: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

COD: Black Ops (2010)

COD: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

COD: Black Ops II (2012)

Often referred to as the "Classics," these six games transformed the first-person shooter genre as we knew it and made COD the huge franchise that it is today. If you want a trip down memory lane, you can hop back into them right now. But, if you don't own these titles and want to give them a shot, you can currently find them at a discounted price on the Xbox store.

That covers all the older COD games that are currently fixed and can be played seamlessly. However, as mentioned earlier, they aren't perfect yet and fans have reported issues pertaining to input lag, among several others.

