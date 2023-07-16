How to fix Input Lag for older Call of Duty titles on Xbox

Activision has been actively fixing servers for the older Call of Duty titles on Xbox systems. As a result, these titles have recently seen a huge upsurge in the player count. Although the matchmaking issues are nearly resolved, players have been reporting issues related to input lag. This has resulted in poor gunplay experience and is preventing them from enjoying the older COD games.

Input lag or latency can be defined as the time it takes for the game to respond to the commands one inputs on the controller. Simply put, it is the taken takes to update the screen for a specific action one is asking the game to do. For example, when one presses the shoot button on their controller, there's a slight delay from the button press to the action reflected on the screen.

This delay is mostly not noticeable and most modern games and hardware work almost instantly. However, it becomes an issue when the latency is too much. In such cases, you will notice a delay between a button press and the action on the screen. In fast-paced FPS titles like Call of Duty, this can be game-breaking.

That said, not all hope is lost. While Activision is already working on resolving the servers, you can make a few changes on your end to mitigate the issues up to an extent. This guide will take a closer look at a quick fix that can help users resolve the input lag on the older Call of Duty titles on Xbox systems.

How to reduce input lag on older Call of Duty titles for Xbox consoles

Reddit user u/vozxh recently found a fix for the input lag issues on older Call of Duty titles. User vozxh suggests players turn off the Dolby Vision features on their Xbox Display settings. This fix has worked for many users in the thread and has been confirmed to reduce input lag.

To turn off Dolby Vision features on your game console, follow the steps below:

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the Guide menu.

Then navigate to Settings.

Here, find the General tab.

Select TV & display options.

Find the Video modes setting under the Advanced section.

Disable Dolby Vision features from here by unchecking the 'Allow Dolby Vision' setting and the 'Dolby Vision for Gaming' setting.

Implementing this fix should lessen any type of input lag you are facing in your online games. The Dolby Vision settings are notorious for causing problems with games and even newer titles such as Halo Infinite had issues with the setting.

This is all there is to know about fixing the input lag on older Call of Duty titles for Xbox systems. The solution is quite simple and can be configured within a matter of seconds.

