All Call of Duty games on Xbox Ultimate Game Sale: Prices, dates, and more

With Microsoft's acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision-Blizzard almost confirmed, this FPS franchise's games for the Xbox consoles are currently on sale. This will help the developers reel in new gamers before the merger goes through. Currently, the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale is live, offering multiple CoD games on sale for a short period.

A total of 38 items related to the franchise are available at a discount, including all editions of most titles, DLCs, season passes, and more.

Which all Call of Duty games are on sale, and when does the Xbox sale end?

Esportscenter @_esportscenter Xbox Game Sale Is Live - ALL Call of Duty games are on a massive sale

The Xbox Sale started on July 14, 2023, and is scheduled to end on July 31, 2023.

The following Call of Duty games and their various editions are on sale:

CoD World at War: $9.99

CoD Vanguard - Standard Edition: $29.99

CoD Vanguard - Cross-Gen Bundle: $34.99

CoD Modern Warfare II - Vault Edition: $69.99

CoD Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle: $38.49

CoD Modern Warfare - Digital Standard Edition: $19.79

CoD Modern Warfare Remastered: $19.99

CoD Modern Warfare 3: $14.99

CoD Modern Warfare 2: $9.99

CoD Infinite Warfare - Launch Edition: $19.79

CoD Infinite Warfare - Digital Legacy Edition: $31.99

CoD Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition: $39.99

CoD Ghosts: $19.79

CoD Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition: $39.99

CoD Black Ops III - Zombies Deluxe: $39.99

CoD Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicle Edition: $39.99

CoD Black Ops Cold War: $19.79

CoD Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle: $27.99

CoD Black Ops 4: $19.79

CoD Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe: $39.99

CoD Black Ops: $14.99

CoD Advanced Warfare Gold Edition: $19.79

CoD Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition: $39.99

CoD 4 Modern Warfare: $9.99

CoD 3: $9.99

CoD 2: $9.99

CoD Black Ops II: $14.99

Fans should keep in mind that these offerings are only available for the Xbox One and Series X/S consoles. Furthermore, you can check out the official Xbox website to see all items related to the Call of Duty franchise that are on sale, such as season passes, map packs, and more.