Amazon Prime Day deals: Best deals on the PS5 and Xbox

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Thousands of products, including video games and game consoles, have been massively discounted in this ongoing promotion. Alongside Amazon, other retail stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also running subscriber-only promotions to boost sales this week. Thus, now might be the best time to bag a brand new home video gaming machine or a few copies of games to fill up your library.

Although deals on the consoles are rare, hundreds of games have been discounted. In addition, if you are looking for a PS5 bundle with an extra controller and an extra game in the box, you might be in luck.

Let's review the best deals on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles.

What are the best prices of the PS5 this Amazon Prime Day?

Launch MSRP: $499

$499 Current price: $499 (-0%)

We didn't spot a PS5 deal on Amazon. However, as part of Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, the retail store sells the console for $500 for the disc edition. Although this isn't a penny less than the launch MSRP, pricing has increased due to the chip shortage. Thus, if you want to snag a Disc edition PS5 at the 2020 launch MSRP, look no further than Best Buy.

What are the best prices of the Xbox Series X this Amazon Prime Day?

Launch MSRP: $499

$499 Current price: $489 (-2%)

The Xbox Series X, however, can be bought for $10 less than its $500 launch MSRP. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the store is stocking the Microsoft gaming console for $490 today, making it a better deal than the PlayStation. Do note that we expect the deal to remain valid post-Prime Day. So, you don't have to hurry up to claim this $10 discount.

What are the best prices of the Xbox Series S this Amazon Prime Day?

Launch MSRP: $299

$299 Current price: $249 (-17%)

The Xbox Series S is the only console being sold for a massive discount in the ongoing sale. We spotted the budget Microsoft console for $250, which makes it $50 cheaper than its launch MSRP. However, this discount is available in the Dell store, ironically. Other leading storefronts like Best Buy and Amazon have the console for about $300 a pop.

What are some great video game deals this Amazon Prime Day?

We scoured the internet for some of the best deals on the latest video games for the PS5 and Xbox. They are listed below:

PS5 video game deals

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $40 (MSRP: $60) on Amazon Dead Space - $35 (MSRP: $70) on Target FIFA 23 - $27 (MSRP: $50) on Best Buy Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - $100 (MSRP: $100) on Amazon Persona 5 Royal - $30 (MSRP: $60) on Best Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $44 (MSRP $70) on Target Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $40 (MSRP: $50) on Amazon Wild Hearts - $30 (MSRP: $50) on Amazon Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $45 (MSRP: $60) on Amazon WWE 2K23 -- $45 (MSRP: $60) on Best Buy

Xbox video game deals

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $40 (MSRP: $60) on Amazon Dead Space - $35 (MSRP: $70) on Target Microsoft Flight Simulator - $54 (MSRP: $60) on Amazon Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition - $39.49 (MSRP: $50) on Amazon Need for Speed Unbound - $20 (MSRP: $50) on Target One Piece Odyssey - $30 (MSRP: $50) on Amazon Persona 5 Royal - $30 (MSRP: $60) on GameStop PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $37.75 (MSRP: $100) on Amazon Psychonauts 2: Motherlobe Edition - $49 (MSRP: $70) on Amazon Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $44 (MSRP $70) on Target

Gamers can have a ton of fun by picking up any of the deals listed above. All of these are new games released in the last year. This makes the deals more lucrative.

Poll : 0 votes