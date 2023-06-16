Best F1 23 graphics settings for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

F1 23 will launch on both the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and the older One variants. The game is the latest installment in the long-running formula one racing title from Codemasters and EA. It is worth noting that F1 23 won't look its best on the eighth-generation home video gaming machines, and the original console from 2013 might face significant issues while running the game at 1080p.

Thus, it is necessary to fine-tune the graphics options in the game to better suit the console's capabilities. In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combinations for the consoles on which F1 23 is launching.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for Xbox Series X

The Series X is the most powerful Microsoft gaming console to ever exist, so you won't have any problems running the latest F1 game at up to 4K on this gaming machine.

The best settings for the Series X are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation : On

: On HDR: Auto

Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Quality

Best F1 23 graphics settings for Xbox Series S

The Series S is considerably less powerful than its costlier sibling. While gaming at 1080p, you can stick to the Quality mode, which delivers 60 FPS. However, if you are gaming at 2K or higher, it is recommended that you switch to the Performance mode to ensure a stable experience.

The best settings for the Xbox Series S are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation : On

: On HDR: Auto

Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Performance

Best F1 23 graphics settings for Xbox One

The Xbox One won't be able to play the latest F1 game very smoothly, so gamers will need to switch to the Performance mode to get good framerates. The game doesn't look very sharp, relies on dynamic resolution, and goes below 1080p multiple times on the original Xbox One and the One S. As a result, the experience on these consoles is subpar.

The One X also relies on dynamic resolution while gaming at 4K, but you can play the game at 1080p or 1440p for better results.

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation : On

: On HDR: Auto

Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Performance

Overall, the consoles can easily run F1 23 without hiccups. However, those on the weaker variants should stick to FHD to get better results. The game releases today and is among the top racing releases on Microsoft consoles, at least until Forza Motorsport drops later this year.

