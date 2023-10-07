Modern Warfare 3 Beta "Missing Multiplayer DLC packs" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is out for PlayStation 5 users, but some of them might be facing some issues while installing the game. If you're excited to dive into the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta but encounter an annoying message stating, "You are missing one or more multiplayer DLC packs," don't fret. While this error might seem to be very confusing initially, it's not as complicated to fix as it seems.

In this article, we'll guide you through the steps you need to perform to get you into the action smoothly.

Modern Warfare 3 Beta "Missing Multiplayer DLC packs" fix

Identifying the problem

When you attempt to install the MW3 Beta and see the error message, it offers you an option to "Manage files." However, it doesn't provide clear information about why the DLC pack didn't download correctly, which may leave you somewhat puzzled. All it tells you is to "please download and install."

On platforms like the PS5, choosing "Manage Files" takes you to a screen where you can install Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone. At this point, you may notice that MW3 appears with a gray bar that says "Installing."

Resolving the issue

After waiting patiently for a while, you might realize that the installation appears to be stuck. If you go and check the PS5 download queue, you'll find that the system is running out of space, causing the "Modern Warfare III - Beta Pack 01" to stall. You'll need to free up some space for the DLC pack to finish downloading.

Checking storage space

If you encounter a similar installation stall in-game, it's crucial to verify that you have enough storage space. Surprisingly, neither the error message nor your console may alert you about insufficient storage. Therefore, it's important to proactively manage your storage capacity before starting any game installations or updates.

Newer games continue to ship with larger file sizes due to better textures, shaders, and visuals, which might lead to storage issues. To prevent such issues, regularly monitor and manage your storage capacity. Don't always rely on error messages, as they might not provide the complete picture. If you encounter any problems, your first step should be to check your console's download queue and storage status.

Preventing future hiccups

To avoid these frustrating errors in the future, consider these tips:

Regularly clean your storage: Delete unnecessary games or files to make room for new installations or updates. This proactive approach can save you from unexpected hiccups during game installations.

Stay informed: Keep an eye on the storage requirements of games and DLC packs. Knowing how much space you need can help you plan ahead and avoid storage problems while installing the game of your choice.

The "Missing Multiplayer DLC Packs" error in the MW3 Beta may seem perplexing at first, but it's usually a matter of managing your console's storage space. By following these simple steps and staying vigilant about your storage capacity, you can ensure a smoother gaming experience in Modern Warfare 3.