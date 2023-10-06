The FPS community is brimming with excitement as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) release date approaches. The developers have promised some new content in the upcoming game since it will be the direct sequel to MW2. To experience the magic, players must download and install MW3's Open Beta version on their PlayStation device (PS5 and PS4) and give it a go.

Therefore, the key concern becomes how to download and install the MW3 Beta on PS5 and PS4. We’ll provide you with some straightforward instructions to simplify your downloading experience.

Steps for downloading and installing MW3 Beta on PS5 and PS4

The Open Beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be released today, October 6, at different times for different time zones. In order to get a top-notch experience, you must purchase it first from the PlayStation Store (PS5 and PS4). The Standard Edition costs $69.99, and the Vault Edition is available for $99.99 in the market.

From today, the PlayStation players (PS5 and PS4) who have pre-loaded the title can experience the Beta. And in the next session starting on October 8, any PlayStation player, regardless of their pre-load status, can access the Open Beta that’ll end on October 10, 2023.

Irrespective of the console, all Call of Duty enthusiasts around the world can enjoy the MW3 Beta during a subsequent session beginning on October 14, which will last through October 16, 2023. The game is set to be released fully on November 10, 2023.

Those who had pre-loaded the open beta on their system can play it immediately after the release. But in case you missed the pre-load, don’t worry, you can still download the open beta by following these easy steps:

Navigate through the game section and click “Start” on the Call of Duty icon.

After starting the application, click “Manage Game Content” from the drop-down section.

By clicking the option, you will be redirected to a new window where you will find two Beta packs named “Modern Warfare 3 - Beta Pack 01” and "Modern Warfare 3 - Beta Pack 02."

They will be marked as “Not Installed.” You must download these two Beta packs to experience the Open Beta.

Download size for MW3 beta

If players have MW2 or Warzone installed, the Beta Pack 01 will take 24.813 GB of available space, and the Beta Pack 02 will take just 1 MB, as it is a license checker.

However, if they don’t have MW2 or Warzone installed, it’ll take a total of 106.158 GB (81.345 GB for Call of Duty and the other 24.813 GB for Beta Packs) of space.

Players worldwide are excited to play it and report some bugs so the developers can fix things before the final release. Numerous fresh features like an innovative gunsmith system, return of the good old maps, new open-world Zombie mode, and faster movements are coming to this Beta. Old features like the ping system and crossplay feature are staying put to enhance the gameplay experience, enabling more players from different consoles to team up.

For more news related to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), stay tuned to Sportskeeda.