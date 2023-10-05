Is Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) cross-platform?

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is getting ready to cause a stir in the Call of Duty community. This will be the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 and continues its predecessor's plot. The developers have promised a range of sensational content for this title — such as open combat missions, open-world zombie mode, and many remastered maps. Certain features from MW2 will also be carried forward into this new game.

Since 2019, every Call of Duty title has routinely included the crossplay or cross-platform feature. Having it allows players to play with their friends despite being on a different system. Therefore, gamers might be wondering if this feature will be included in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have crossplay?

In the same way as previous COD titles, including Modern Warfare, MW3 will also support cross-play at its launch. This is unsurprising since the feature has been a huge reason for Call of Duty's success, letting players on other platforms enjoy the game with you and vice versa.

Platforms that’ll feature crossplay

As the dates for MW3's beta come closer, players wonder what platforms will feature crossplay. This game is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, on Steam and Battle.net platforms for the PC. This game's computer version will support cross-platform gameplay.

New-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will get this feature as well. Lastly, Activision has enabled beta access for those who pre-ordered this game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series One; these devices will have crossplay too.

This game will be the third iteration of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare series. As its release date nears, Activision can expect a huge chunk of players will hop onto its server to play the beta. The Standard Edition is available for pre-purchase at $69.99, while the Vault Edition costs $99.99.

For more Modern Warfare (MW3) news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.