Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-platform?

Call of Duty has been one of the biggest names in the FPS industry since its arrival in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been widely regarded as one of the most popular multiplayer franchises ever, with Modern Warfare 2 being the most successful title launch out of all the releases. The game allowed Infinity Ward to achieve huge financial success. Within the first three days of its release, it generated over $800 million in global sales.

Multiplayer is a major aspect of the franchise. With most other modern FPS releases enabling the cross-play feature, players are curious about the cross-platform functionality in Modern Warfare 2 and how it works.

This article discusses everything about the cross-platform feature so one can play the game with others on different platforms.

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have cross-platform enabled?

Crossplay feature enabled (Image via Activision and YouTube/Get Hyped Gaming)

Call of Duty has enabled the cross-platform feature in all its games since 2019, with the release of Modern Warfare.

It supports crossplay over multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This means you can compete with players irrespective of their platform. Although a simple concept, it is a significant game-changing feature in a continuously connected and constantly expanding world.

How to enable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay

By default, the cross-play feature is enabled in your respective platform. It is highly advised to keep it that way to avoid long queue times.

Here are a few steps you can follow to enable the feature:

1) Head to the Options menu

2) Navigate to Account & Network

3) Make sure crossplay is enabled. If not, enable it

4) You can access your hashtagged account username from this page, which your friends can enter in the search menu in-game and vice versa

How to disable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay

You can turn off the crossplay feature, but it will result in longer queue times. However, if you are a console player tired of playing against PC platform hackers, here are some steps to turn off the crossplay feature:

1) Head to the Options menu

2) Go to the Account and Network section

3) Turn off the crossplay slider to disable the feature

Sadly, PC players do not have any option to disable the crossplay features for Modern Warfare 2.

For more Modern Warfare 2-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes