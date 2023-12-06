Is Warzone free to play?

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the largest battle royale titles by Activision and caters to a massive shooter community with its different game modes and maps. It features a long list of gameplay content, including new weapons, battle passes, and in-session contracts. All of this provides the community with an exciting tactical shooter experience through different terrains in open-world maps.

The game became popular primarily due to its fast-paced gameplay, arcade-like gunplay mechanics, and large arsenal of weapons. This caused an influx of players and catapulted the introduction of the sequel battle royale game that is currently available.

This article will highlight if Activision’s Warzone is a free-to-play game.

Can you play Warzone for free?

Yes, Warzone remains a free-to-play battle royale title. Activision recently released Modern Warfare 3, which is a paid multiplayer shooter title. You need to own a copy of the game to install and play it on any of the supported platforms. However, Warzone strictly provides access only to the battle royale section of the existing Call of Duty HQ platform.

Fortunately, all the weapons in the game are free and can be unlocked by earning XP and completing different challenges. It takes a considerable amount of grinding to level up in the open-world map modes since matches can be long if you are planning to score a victory. You can level up more efficiently in the pay-to-play multiplayer title as the challenges are easier and the matches shorter.

The game has continuously received updates alongside MW2 and ended with Season 6’s The Haunting event. The devs will be deploying new patches to the battle royale to match it with the new mechanics and features of Modern Warfare 3. This is being done to create a seamless transition for the playerbase and provide fresh gameplay content.

The game is set to receive a new map called Urzikstan alongside massive movement and gunplay updates. The map itself has been playable through MW3’s Zombies mode, which is hosted in a dystopian setting. The entire region contains countless unearthly monsters and powerful bosses that can be challenged and eliminated to secure high-tier loot.

When will Warzone get the new season update?

Warzone is scheduled to get the new update on December 6, 2023. The new season is also slated to kickstart several winter holiday events and introduce new sets of cosmetics and weapon bundles.

The events are likely to bring in free challenges that you can complete to claim attractive rewards. A new battle pass will also be available at the launch of MW3’s inaugural season and provide various free items throughout different tiers.

Fans and gamers can follow the official Call of Duty X page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.