How to unlock Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Unlocking the Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 can be quite challenging. It is the second Weapon Prestige camo to join the games and can be applied to all weapons, including the Modern Warfare 2 weapons. Unlike some camos in the shooter, the Molten Obsidian must be unlocked individually for all your weapons of choice, making it much more challenging than getting any other camo in the game.

In this guide, we take a closer look at how to get the Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the Molten Obsidian Camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Expand Tweet

Trending

To unlock the Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4, you must get 200,000 XP for your weapon of choice. However, this is not so simple, especially if you haven't unlocked the Season 3 Prestige camo.

First, you must level up the weapon to the maximum level in the game. Then, considering you have yet to unlock the Prestige 1 camo, you'll need to earn a total of 150,000 XP with the same weapon. This will unlock the One Trick camo. Once you have unlocked the One Trick camo, you must earn 200,000 XP more to acquire the Molten Obsidian.

This can be a lengthy process, and if you wish to unlock it for all the guns, you will be spending hours doing so. However, there are a few tricks to avoid the grind. In the section below, we share a few tips to help you unlock the camo as quickly as possible.

Fastest ways to unlock Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

There are ways to unlock the Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 quickly (Image via Activision)

Here are some ways to unlock the Molten Obsidian Camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 quickly:

Double Weapon XP

If you have extra Double Weapon XP tokens lying around, this might be the right time to put them to use. Consuming these tokens before a match will double the rate at which you earn weapon XP, making the process faster. Moreover, take advantage of the Double XP weekends, as they will grant you the bonus without having to use any tokens.

Plunder

Plunder in Warzone (Image via Activision)

For Warzone players, Plunder is your best bet. Since the mode doesn't focus on survival, but rather, on collecting money, you will have ample opportunities to get kills and rack up weapon XP in no time. With infinite respawns you won't have to keep finding new matches if you get eliminated.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Exfil trick

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is probably the quickest way to earn weapon XP and unlock the Molten Obsidian camo in Warzone and MW3 Season 4. To perform the exfil trick, head over to a match of Zombies with the weapon you wish to unlock the camo for. Once you have spawned, collect sufficient supplies to outlast a horde and head for the exfil.

When you call in the exfil helicopter, a horde of zombies will spawn to attack you. Shoot them down to earn plenty of XP. The trick here is that once the Helicopter arrives, do not go in and it will leave without you. Repeat this process multiple times in a match and you will get a ton of weapon XP for killing the zombies.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: