How to unlock the One Trick camo quickly in MW3 and Warzone?

One Trick Camo is the Season 3 Weapon Prestige Camo in MW3 and Warzone that can be unlocked by first leveling up a weapon to the maximum level and using it to earn 150,000 XP. For instance, if you wish to unlock the skin for the MORS, you must first get the MORS to Weapon Level 19 (max level) and then use the rifle to accumulate 150,000 XP.

Unlike the Mastery or the Completionist skins, players need not complete any specific challenge to unlock One Trick Camo. All it asks of players is to collect XP. While the criteria are simple, it can be time-consuming to get so much XP. Moreover, it can take quite a long time to get the skin for all weapons.

Hence, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at how you earn Weapon XP as quickly as possible in MW3 and Warzone to unlock the One Trick Camo.

How to earn Weapon XP quickly to unlock the One Trick Camo in MW3 and Warzone

As mentioned earlier, to unlock the One Trick Camo in MW3 and Warzone quickly, you must focus first on leveling up the gun and then collecting Weapon XP with it. Here are some ways you can speed up things:

MW3 Zombies exfil trick

If you own MW3, then the Zombies mode can be a great choice to collect XP. To do so, simply spawn into the map with your weapon of choice and go for an exfil. This will call in hordes of zombies at your location. Use the weapon to take them down. However, don't exfil yet. Once the exfil helicopter has left, call it back again and a new horde will appear for you to shoot at. Repeat this process to earn a lot of Weapon XP in no time.

MW3 Multiplayer XP boost

This is another tip for the MW3 players. The best ways to collect XP in Multiplayer are the objective-based game modes. However, it all comes down to the number of kills you have. Hence, joining the Small Maps Mosh Pit is highly recommended as it is easy to rack up kills on the smaller maps.

Similarly, you can also join the Hardcore Small Maps Mosh Pit for easier kills and increased chances of one-shot kills, which will grant you additional XP. You can combine this with the Decoy Grenade trick, which requires you to throw a Decoy Grenade in a hot zone (such as sites in Domination or control area in Hardpoint) for additional XP.

Plunder in Warzone

Plunder game mode in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Warzone players unfortunately do not have many tricks to take advantage of, which makes Plunder their best bet. Unlike Resurgence or Battle Royale, the goal in Plunder isn't to be the last one standing but instead to collect money. Hence, you can go through the entire match taking gunfights without having to worry about being the last man alive. Since you get infinite respawns, you get to join the fight right after you die.

Double Weapon XP

If you have Double Weapon XP tokens lying around, it is highly recommended to use these tokens in combination with the aforementioned tips. Furthermore, it is highly advised to take advantage of the Double XP Weekends when they drop as it allows you to collect double the Weapon XP for the same effort and get the One Trick Camo in no time.

These are some of the best ways to earn Weapon XP quickly and unlock the One Trick Camo in MW3 and Warzone.

