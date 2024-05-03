How to get Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight in MW3 and Warzone?

Players can now unlock the original Advanced Warfare Red Dot Sight in Warzone and MW3. In the recent Season 3 Reloaded update, a new Assault Rifle, called the BAL-27 was added to the game, and along with it came a new set of attachments. For those new to the franchise, BAL-27 used to be an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

With the weapon's introduction to the current-generation shooters, the Red Dot sight from Advanced Warfare has also returned albeit with a new name: AW GEN.1 Optic.

This article takes a closer look at how you can unlock the AW GEN.1 (Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight) in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight (AW GEN.1) in MW3 and Warzone?

To unlock the Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight or the AW GEN.1 in Warzone and MW3, get the BAL-27 to Weapon Level 3. Once you have reached this level, equip the sight to any weapon and weapon class that supports it, such as Assault Rifles, LMGs, and SMGs.

Getting it to Level 3 quickly should be a piece of cake. Simply head into a match of Small Maps Moshpit and you will have leveled up your weapon in no time. Don't use Double Weapon XP Tokens for this purpose as you can get the BAL-27 to Level 3 easily in no time and unlock the Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight.

By appearance, it is almost identical. However, being a current-generation shooter, it has received a few upgrades. For instance, the sight now shows the number of bullets you have in your magazine, and this counter is updated live as you shoot your gun. This feature helps you keep track of your bullet count without checking it on the HUD.

Since you will be shooting by aiming down your sights most of the time, you can easily keep track of your bullets without losing focus on the targets. Furthermore, the attachment has no cons. For instance, many Optical Sights in the game such as JAK Glassless Optic reduce the aim down sight speed. But the AW GEN.1 has no such downsides, making it ideal for those who love to play aggressively.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking Advanced Warfare Red Dot sight (AW GEN.1) in MW3 and Warzone. It is a clean and precise optic that provides a clear vision of the targets with minimal obstruction to the view of the environment. It is ideal for Assault Rifles, LMGs, and even Marksman Rifles.

