How to unlock BAL-27 in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty has introduced a brand new assault rifle named the BAL-27 in Warzone and MW3 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. The classic AR from COD Advanced Warfare has finally made it to the Modern Warfare 3 arsenal after much speculation.

As the weapon is now available to use in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, players may want to know how to unlock the BAL-27. If you want to get the gun in both titles, continue reading.

How to get BAL-27 in Warzone and MW3

Unlocking BAL-27 via Battle Pass sector in Warzone and MW3 (image via Activision)

To unlock the BAL-27 assault rifle in Warzone and MW3, you will need to complete Sector 23 on the Battle Pass. This part of the COD Battle Pass was locked until the Season 3 Reloaded update arrived in both titles.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the BAL-27 is:

“A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.”

This means the weapon features a unique firing mechanism where the first four shots are slower but highly accurate. With subsequent shots, the gun's rate of fire would increase, making it easier for players to finish opponents during a match.

Activision has also revealed that to get the most out of the weapon, you must create some distance between yourself and your target. If you are away from the foe, pumping the trigger is recommended rather than raining bullets on them.

The weapon also works at close range. Due to its unique firing mechanism, players can hold down the trigger to spray enemies. This is effective in close-range combat.

All BAL-27 camos in Warzone and MW3

The BAL-27 comes with a set of camos that players can unlock by completing specific in-game challenges. Here is the list of such skins that players can obtain while playing with this firearm in Warzone and MW3.

Sunset Waves

Simpler Times

Elctro Torrent

Sunny Side

Whether the BAL-27 is going to be a meta weapon in the coming days is yet to be revealed. However, because of the way the weapon works and its versatility, this gun is expected to become a fan favorite.

