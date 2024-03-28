Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass: Price, what's included, is it worth buying

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass is one of the most attractive additions to the upcoming season. It will provide players with a definite goal to grind for within the game, confirming illustrious rewards for completing the daily and weekly missions. The BlackCell for Season 3 will give players an extensive collection of unique new cosmetics and numerous other goodies.

This article will explore the rewards incorporated within the Battle Pass for Season 3 and any related information. For a detailed brief on the matter, read below.

What is the price of Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass

The Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass is currently available for $9.99 (or equivalent value in the player's local currency), and it packs a plethora of content for all players. You will be eligible to purchase the Battle Pass and later upgrade it to BlackCell throughout the entirety of the new season, should you choose to do so.

What's included in the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Vladimir Makarov skin in Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass is replete with unlockable cosmetics and in-game items. With 110 unlockable options, players have a lot to grind for in Season 3. As per the COD blog, here's a summarized list of what you can get with this season's Battle Pass offering:

Three Base weapons: FJX Horus, MORS, and Gladiator Two new Operators: Banshee and Hush Operator skin for Makarov Operator skin for Snoop Dogg Operator skin for Banshee Operator skin for Hush Operator skin for Swagger Operator skin for Ripper Operator skin for Doc Operator skin for Riptide Operator skin for Corso Operator skin for Byline

Last but not least, should you choose to upgrade your Battle Pass to the BlackCell variant for $29.99, you will get access to the following goodies:

1100 COD Points 20 Battle Token Tier skips “Stasis BlackCell” Operator “Aggressive Action” Frag Grenade Blueprint “Double Barrel Disrespect” Finishing Move “All that Glitters BlackCell” Animated Blueprint for the BAS-B 12 Operator Skins for Stasis Seven animated Weapon Blueprints One animated Blueprint for Lethal Equipment.

Is it worth buying the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass?

As mentioned previously, the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass offers a total of 110 collectible cosmetics and items. If you are a player who grinds the game regularly and wants a fresh wave of cosmetics on a budget, you should opt for the Battle Pass offered for the season.

For $9.99, you get quite an amazing deal that includes Operator skins and other enticing additions such as XP boosts, weapon blueprints, and many more.

